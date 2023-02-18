After San Bruno trimmed the cannabis dispensary zones earlier this month to allow only one storefront in the city, it finalized its tax rate to a 1% increase reflecting the nearby cities’ rates.
The City Council unanimously approved the amendment increasing the tax rate from 5% to 6%. In October 2022, the council adopted an ordinance to set a business tax rate of 5% for gross cannabis sales; however, the City Council moved in another direction after it directed city staff to increase the tax rate to 6%, the same tax rates as Half Moon Bay and Pacifica, according to a staff report.
Councilmember Michael Salazar previously said if it was his choice, there wouldn’t be any cannabis stores in the city, although he understands the tax revenue value.
“It does provide us with an opportunity for the tax revenue regardless of what I personally think of the industry in general,” Salazar said previously. “I do believe this will be the next big tobacco and we are opening an opportunity to profit. ... I question whether that’s the type of city we want to be.”
In November 2020, San Bruno voters approved a 10% tax rate on gross revenue of any commercial cannabis sales that the city allows. Retail cannabis sales are subject to a 15% state excise tax and the city’s 9.875% sales tax. The City Council has the authority to adjust the business tax rate with a municipal code amendment, according to a previous staff report.
Last month, the City Council reduced its cannabis retail stores from three to one and increased its distribution centers from one to two. As a way to protect minors, the amendment excludes The Shops at Tanforan and a large portion of San Mateo Avenue, the city’s downtown.
Still, there is pushback from the community members like Jennifer Blanco, San Bruno Park School District trustee, who said she is concerned about potential crime cannabis dispensaries will bring to the city and afraid it will negatively affect the city’s youth.
It seems like there is money to implement education programs for prevention or intervention, she said, and she wants to see more programs dedicated to educating youth. She hopes the city will apply for state grants for those programs.
“I know our schools are doing a terrible job in prevention and intervention for our kids, we have kids addicted to vaping,” Blanco said.
There will be a second reading to adopt the ordinance Feb. 28.
