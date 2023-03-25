The San Bruno City Council will consider approval of an employment agreement with Alex McIntyre to serve as San Bruno’s interim city manager while it conducts an executive recruitment for a permanent replacement for departing City Manager Jovan Grogan.
Grogan recently accepted a position to serve as the Santa Clara city manager. The council will consider the agreement on March 28, and McIntyre is expected to begin serving as interim city manager on April 15.
McIntyre previously served in executive management roles throughout the Bay Area and Southern California. Most recently, he served as the city manager for the city of Ventura for four years and, just prior to that, he was the city manager in Menlo Park for nearly seven years. In his time with Menlo Park, he led the city through its general plan update, completed the housing element, and executed a development agreement for the Facebook campus project entailing office tech space, a hotel and other public amenities. He also completed Menlo Park’s El Camino-Downtown Specific Plan, a planning effort with the goal of transforming Menlo Park’s downtown.
