It’s a spring cleaning for downtown San Bruno.
Or at least that is what officials imagined during a discussion regarding ways to beautify San Mateo Avenue by adding new trash cans and reconfiguring dilapidated newspaper racks.
The San Bruno City Council discussed an initiative expected to cost roughly $86,000 that would install a cohesive set of new trash receptacles through the city’s downtown and also refresh the look of blighted publication boxes.
There was no decision made during the meeting Tuesday, March 9, but councilmembers largely supported the approach as a gesture to a larger interest in revitalizing the central shopping district.
“There are small changes we can make to show our merchants and residents that we are committed to improving downtown and this is a step in that direction and I really appreciate it,” said Councilman Tom Hamilton.
From the discussion, councilmembers ordered administrators to examine a variety of trash can designs which they believe could introduce a sense of uniformity and consistency once a preferred look is identified.
Additionally, they favored installing solar powered trash compactors that have a higher storage capacity than the standard cans at high-traffic intersections where loose garbage proves problematic.
Once such location could be in front of Starbucks, where San Mateo, Sylvan and Easton avenues all intersect, suggested City Manager Jovan Grogan. Another spot could be near the Grand Leader Market and Deli at the corner of San Mateo and Angus avenues, he said.
While officials focus on adding new trash cans, Mayor Rico Medina wanted to assure that there are recycling bins are placed nearby as well. And Vice Mayor Marty Medina said more cigarette receptacles for smokers would be appreciated too.
Regarding newspaper racks, officials examined opportunities to purchase new centralized stations where several publications can be delivered. The existing racks are largely in a state of disrepair and can serve as a public nuisance, said officials.
Beyond purchasing new racks, officials are also interested in installing visual shields around the amenities to soften their appearance and distract from any maintenance issues.
Councilwoman Linda Mason suggested designing the newspaper racks in an artistic fashion similar to the free library boxes some residents install on their property to exchange publications and periodicals.
The proposal gained little traction though, and Grogan said officials must be cognizant of the aesthetic choices they make regarding the new features because the installation decisions will set the tone for a new look along San Mateo Avenue.
Councilmembers also expressed some interest in removing unused racks, with hopes of doing away with a portion of the clutter that can plague narrow sidewalks through downtown.
“It certainly seems like we have too many out there and we can go through the process of decreasing,” said Grogan, suggesting that city officials will reach out to publishers to discuss the issue further.
Most of the newspaper boxes are independently owned but if they are to be upgraded for aesthetic purposes, Grogan said that typically is the city’s financial obligation.
The focus on cleanliness is an ongoing issue for San Bruno officials, who in recent months have joined forces with community members to address illegal dumping and disposal issues throughout the city.
Noting the issue of beautifying downtown has long been an interest of officials, Marty Medina appreciated the conversation and hoped it would yield further action.
“This is a step in the right direction,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.