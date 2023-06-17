San Bruno is focusing on its long overdue infrastructure maintenance projects as it relates to its overall budget as it moves to adopting its financial plan for the fiscal year by the July 1 deadline.
The city’s 2023 budget is balanced after the city pulled $1.2 million from its reserves, and the city had its first of three budget meetings Tuesday, June 13, which focused mainly on capital improvements and all the behind-the-scenes work that keeps the water flowing in and the sewer flowing out.
“The general fund’s reserve is there to cover the city during rainy days and the rainy day has come,” Hamilton said. “It’s kind of a combination of things, the economic development has slowed down, we have many projects that have been approved and aren’t moving ahead because builders are facing a variety of problems.”
San Bruno is recovering from lost revenue from weakened economic development from the pandemic. It received $10.2 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to aid in pandemic recovery. The city’s general fund operating budget projects around $64.9 million in revenue and $66.1 million in expenditures for 2023-24. The fund comprises tax-generated revenue such as property, hotel, businesses license and sales taxes. The general fund has around $10.7 million in its account and around $50.19 million in its reserve account, about $600,000 short of its expected balance, according to a staff report.
The city’s biggest expenses this year are infrastructure updates and replacement water and wastewater projects.
The water infrastructure updates will add up to an estimated $13 million this year, and its revenue is expected to be close to $15 million. The water improvement projects include water system pumps, storage tanks, pipelines and other facilities. Other notable upgrades include the construction of the Cunningham water tank and the Main Improvement and Replacement Program in the residential neighborhoods “the Avenues” east of El Camino Real, according to the report.
“The city is more than 100 years old and it needs a lot of maintenance and needed replacement has been deferred for lack of funding in recent years,” Hamilton said. “This work has become critical and I am glad that we are able to fund it.”
The wastewater enterprise operates and maintains its collection system throughout the city. The city is responsible for 25% of the South San Francisco and San Bruno Wastewater Treatment Plant costs. This year, the city will need to contribute nearly $13 million toward plant infrastructure updates. The city anticipates around $18.5 million in revenue, according to the report.
The city has four enterprise funds, sewer, water, stormwater and CityNet Services. Hamilton said the goal is that all of these enterprises should be self-sustaining, however, stormwater and CityNet Services have struggled for various reasons.
The stormwater enterprise expects around $1.4 million in revenue and $1.96 in expenditures. The enterprise is funded from a property tax assessment and the current tax is around $46 for a parcel, a number that hasn’t been adjusted since 1994.
“It is supposed to be self-sustaining. The problem is that the total money that we collect is not nearly enough to cover yearly expenses and leaves nothing left over for infrastructure requirements, like replacing storm drains,” Hamilton said. “Everything is more expensive now, so it hasn’t risen with inflation or anything else.”
A huge storm drain failure near Sneath Lane and Skyline Boulevard required a nearly $1 million emergency appropriation in January through the general fund, he added.
The main way the city will be able to increase revenue for the enterprise is through a property tax ballot measure, which failed in 2021.
CityNet is expected to break even this year with revenue of $8,802,500 and expenditures of $8,800,449. The service provides internet and cable to residential and business customers, which began in the ’70s. However, its technology is outdated and, to remain competitive, the city will need to invest in fiber optics, which will require a hefty $18 million investment.
The sewer enterprise anticipates $18.55 million in revenue and is expected to spend $12.95 million for infrastructure updates, such as the Crestwood Pump Station and the aging sewer pipes in ‘the Avenues’ and Shelter Creek Lane, according to the report.
The city has 95 funded and partially-funded projects planned in the next five years, with estimates of around $243.9 million. Of that, about $172 million is expected to go toward the city’s water and wastewater improvements.
General fund revenue is expected to increase moderately in the next few years. The city has substantial improvements to make such as street maintenance and streetlight poles. It also needs to replace its library, fire stations and park facilities, which will ultimately require new revenue streams. Some revenue is anticipated to come from cannabis business taxes and the Bayhill Specific Plan Area Development impact fee.
The city will work on its long-term financial forecast in the coming weeks. Other meetings will be Tuesday, June 20, and Tuesday, June 27, to consider adoption before the July 1 deadline.
