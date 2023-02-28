A few weeks after the San Bruno City Council amended its cannabis ordinance to limit the number and locations of store fronts, the Planning Commission pushed back on the council’s proposal saying it lacks rationale and is disingenuous.
On Jan. 24, the City Council approved, 4-1, an amendment to reduce the number of cannabis retail stores allowed in the city from three to one and increasing its distribution centers from one to two. Additionally, the council decided to further restrict possible locations by removing the Shops at Tanforan site and all of downtown from the areas where cannabis can be sold.
However, when the ordinance changes returned to the Planning Commission on Tuesday, it voted 6-1 to subsequently reject the newly amended ordinance, leaving in place an ordinance the body approved in August.
Planning Commission Vice Chair Marco Durazo said he attended the Jan. 24 council meeting that shifted to stricter restrictions and was waiting for reasons why downtown seemed inappropriate. He said, however, those questions were never answered and the council passed the ordinance with limited conversation.
“I was especially interested in the dialogue about the downtown and what was their fear and rationale and there wasn’t one, or a good one. It was full of assumptions and innuendos,” Durazo said. “I’ve never seen a resolution I didn’t like, like this one.”
The ordinance the commission approved in August allows up to three retail stores to be allowed in the city’s downtown and major transit corridors, including along San Mateo Avenue, El Camino Real and San Bruno Avenue. A store could be allowed at the Tanforan mall and one delivery facility could be permitted in the city’s industrial area north of San Bruno Avenue and east of El Camino Real. Additionally, state rules prohibit dispensaries and distribution centers from opening within 600 feet of schools, day cares and youth centers and the city added parks to the list.
Councilmember Tom Hamilton said he is fine with removing the Tanforan site as a possible location for cannabis retail because the site will be redeveloped with office and housing anyway.
Hamilton said he believes a downtown dispensary could benefit surrounding retail. He also noted most of the area is already ineligible given the proximity to sensitive uses like schools and child care centers. During Tuesday’s meeting, Commissioner Kelly Lethin made a similar statement, saying a downtown retail site doesn’t seem to be inappropriate or harmful to the residents.
“Personally, I think it could increase foot traffic and bring people into our restaurants and markets,” Lethin said.
Next, the council will be presented with the commission’s recommendation and will have the right to override the recommendation and continue with its amended ordinance.
While Hamilton said he’s in support of the commission’s recommendation, other councilmembers have varying perspectives. Councilmember Sandy Alvarez previously said she is worried about the children who hang out around the mall and downtown and won’t be able to distance themselves.
Councilmember Michael Salazar previously said if it was his choice, there wouldn’t be any cannabis stores in the city, although he understands the tax revenue value.
During the January meeting, the council expressed an interest in seeing how the first retail store goes before the city decides to approve more. However, Commissioner Auros Ansbergs Harmon noted that, based on the way the commission’s ordinance is written, the city could approve one and wait and see how the initial site works out before then pulling from the applicant pool if it decides to add another.
If the City Council does decide to override the commission’s recommendation, under the new guidelines, the bodies would need to go through the process again if interested in adding more dispensary sites at a later date.
“A process that could take another five months to go through,” Hamilton said. “Why do all of that? We have way too many problems to spend time on this again.”
