Following approval from the City Council earlier this year to allow cannabis retailers in San Bruno, officials recently released a draft of what rules pertaining to storefronts and delivery businesses could look like.
Up to three stores would be allowed in the city’s downtown and major transit corridors, including along San Mateo Avenue, El Camino Real and San Bruno Avenue, per the rules. Additionally, a store could be allowed at the Tanforan mall and one delivery facility could be permitted in the city’s industrial area north of San Bruno Avenue and east of El Camino Real.
The Planning Commission reviewed the rules and heard from more than a dozen residents this week, most of whom spoke in favor of bringing cannabis retail to the city.
“We already have delivery services delivering here, walking away with tax money that we should be holding on to in San Bruno,” Sandra Perez, one of the speakers, said. “There are storefronts on San Mateo Avenue, three in a row, that have no stores, that bring zero value to our community. What does bring value is a beautiful clean storefront with security and having people coming in and out.”
Several others also mentioned tax revenue and the potential to revitalize retail areas. Referenced was Pacifica’s move to allow cannabis retail in 2017, said to have aided in bringing foot traffic to businesses near dispensaries.
Some said they preferred cannabis stores to those selling liquor, among other businesses already allowed in the city.
“Folks, we have a gun store, I can’t believe that we’re having opposition to having a dispensary,” Claudia Quinn said.
Concerns from three speakers who questioned the move included the potential for increased crime and harm to children.
“Do you really want San Bruno to be known as the city where you can take transit, and catch a ride on BART to buy drugs?” asked Vaughn Gregory, referencing the permitted areas’ proximity to transit stations.
Each store would still be subject to review from the Planning Commission before opening, and would need to follow state rules that prohibit them from opening within 600 feet of schools, day cares and youth centers. The city’s rules likely would also add parks to the list.
In 2020, voters approved a tax on cannabis retail of up to 10%. The city estimated the rate, which would be charged on gross receipts, would bring in up to $235,000 yearly per store. The rules released, however, recommend lowering the rate to 5%.
Nearby cities that allow cannabis retail include South San Francisco, which charges a 3% to 5% tax, and Redwood City, which charges a 4% rate. Pacifica, meanwhile, charges 8.75%.
Part of the equation would also be permitting costs. Suggested in the rules are $18,000 in permit fees, plus a $6,000 yearly permit renewal charge.
Planning Commission Chair Auros Ansbergs Harman queried whether provisions to limit large chain retailers from moving in, and instead give preference to smaller local operators, could be added.
The Planning Commission will weigh in further on other possible changes Aug. 16, ahead of a City Council vote to adopt the rules.
