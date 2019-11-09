The company that owns Sears and Kmart announced Thursday that it will shutter 96 stores nationwide in the latest round of closures since its parent company filed for bankruptcy last year.
The local closures are expected to include two Sears stores, one in San Bruno and one in San Jose, and two Kmart stores, one in Concord and one in Petaluma.
The company that acquired the stores after the bankruptcy, Transformco, announced it will close the stores — including 28 in California, four of which are in the Bay Area — by February 2020.
“We have made the difficult but necessary decision to streamline our operations and close 96 Sears and Kmart stores,” Transformco officials said in a statement. “Going out of business sales at these stores are expected to begin on Dec. 2.”
The company also announced that, as part of its effort to prune operations in the face of increased competition and “other factors,” it had acquired $250 million in new capital.
“Following these closures, Transformco will operate 182 stores,” according to the company statement. “We will continue to evaluate our Sears and Kmart footprint, consistent with our overall retail and service strategy.”
Transformco spokesman Larry Constello declined further comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.