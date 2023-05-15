Officials raised issues over lighting, parking and turf types for a new 6.4 acre public park that will be part of a development at the former Crestmoor High School site in San Bruno.
City staff presented two alternative designs for the park, that will accompany plans for 155 single-family homes, during the Tuesday, May 9, City Council meeting. One version proposes adding more fields fit for smaller children while the other would feature larger fields for older athletes. Both would have picnic spaces and restroom amenities.
However, Councilmember Marty Medina was focused on ensuring sufficient parking was provided so that visitors wouldn’t interrupt the new neighborhood or create havoc for other parkgoers. He also raised concerns a newly formed homeowner association would adopt parking restrictions of its own, further limiting parking.
Peter Gilli, community and economic development director, responded by saying the developer and the city are working together on additional parking spaces on Courtland Drive. The city is calculating the capacity of soccer games that can be played at one time to determine the amount of parking that will be needed.
“We are designing so there will be enough supply of publicly accessible parking spaces for the park users for the number of games being proposed,” Gilli said while acknowledging the private streets of the new neighborhood will be a part of the homeowners association for the neighborhood and would have the authority to restrict public parking in front of the homes.
The space under review imagines multiple soccer fields, picnic benches, concessions, parking and bathrooms. The times games are scheduled is important for parking because as one game ends athletes from the next game often trickle in early to warm up and it can create a disaster, Medina said.
The first option proposes adding striping for seven soccer fields, which favors smaller fields for younger athletes. The striping would overlap to accommodate four simultaneous games at once. The proposed field would be able to accommodate players of various ages from smaller fields for children under 12, to one high school regulation size field. It would feature picnic tables with shaded shelters and restrooms with an attached concession stand, according to the staff report.
The second design option favors larger fields for older athletes and would be capable of accommodating three simultaneous soccer games. It will also have the striping for seven different size fields. It would have a smaller space for picnic areas in favor of more turf and grass areas. The restroom and concession would be adjacent to the parking lot, according to the report.
Four-hundred residents were surveyed for their vote on both design alternatives. While 52% of respondents favored the first option with smaller fields, 41% favored the second and larger fields. Another 7% of surveyors didn’t have any opinion.
Other feedback from the survey included an interest in wind protection infrastructure, a walking track, bleacher seating, additional shade, dog areas, exercise stations, considering a softball or baseball field and providing sufficient parking, according to the report.
The sports field, parking infrastructure and natural open space would be maintained by the future homeowners association, according to the report. However, city staff is also exploring options for natural grass or artificial turf, field lighting and parking management.
Since there are fewer fields, Marty Medina said lighting would allow for games to be played later but he worried the fields wouldn’t be enough to meet the needs of the community as a whole.
Councilmember Michael Salazar said he is interested in exploring what the annual maintenance cost would be for lighting and for artificial or natural turf. The benefits of artificial turf is that it requires less annual maintenance and it drains better in rainy weather, according to the report.
“There is a concern about how much time it is going to take to develop this,” Salazar said. “Providing some options that will get us to a usable field sooner, I think, is beneficial.”
Because the site is sloped in a valley, there are flooding issues. To mitigate those issues, a 30,000 square foot bio-retention area was proposed by city staff. However, one resident, Joe Meyer, said he is concerned that the bio-retention area would limit community recreation areas.
“That’s almost three-quarters of an acre, and could make a big difference in how the field is developed and how the community uses it,” Meyer said during public comment.
The draft master plan is anticipated to be completed sometime in June and is based on input from the community engagement process, the Parks and Recreation Commission and the City Council. It will follow with a series of community engagement meetings and city official feedback before an Environmental Impact Report will provide analysis of the master plan. By early 2024 the city will be ready to move forward to begin construction, according to the report.
