Officials raised issues over lighting, parking and turf types for a new 6.4 acre public park that will be part of a development at the former Crestmoor High School site in San Bruno.

City staff presented two alternative designs for the park, that will accompany plans for 155 single-family homes, during the Tuesday, May 9, City Council meeting. One version proposes adding more fields fit for smaller children while the other would feature larger fields for older athletes. Both would have picnic spaces and restroom amenities.

