As the next chapter in an effort to overhaul the district’s broken financial system, San Bruno Park Elementary School District officials further laid the groundwork for potentially floating a parcel tax.
The district Board of Trustees examined the proposal with a presentation from a financial advising firm during a Wednesday, Feb. 12, board meeting. The district is the only elementary system in San Mateo County without a parcel tax, according to the presentation for the measure.
Should officials ultimately pursue the proposal, the ballot initiative would mark the district’s latest attempt to fix a busted financing structure through taxes and property sales.
A presentation from Isom Advisors detailed an aggressive schedule which could lead to asking voter support for a parcel tax in the fall election. Such an opportunity would be contingent on results from voter polling over the coming month, leading to the board facing a summer deadline for calling a November election.
Should the district pursue an $87 parcel tax in the coming election, the measure could generate about $1 million annually, while proceeds would jump to as high as $2.3 million if a $199 measure was passed.
Board President Teri Chavez did not respond to requests for comment on the proposal, only suggesting in an email that little has changed for the district since the measure was last examined during a study session in January.
A supermajority voter support would be required to pass a potential parcel tax paying toward operations — significantly more than the 55% required to pass bond measures, which can only finance facility upgrades.
The district previously approached a similar proposal in 2017, when polling showed most voters would support a tax worth between $69 and $99 per parcel, according to the report.
Since 2001, 68% of the 64 parcel tax proposals from San Mateo County elementary and high school districts have passed, compared to 96% of the 51 bond elections over the same period of time, said the report.
Last fall, 66% of San Bruno voters approved Measure X, a $79 million bond designed to fund an overhaul of district facilities. Revenue is pooled with the nearly $93 million from the recent sale of two former schools to convert the district from a network of neighborhood schools to a system built around larger, regional campuses.
Last month, trustees agreed to sell the former Engvall Middle School campus for nearly $80 million which will be tagged for facility improvements. The former campus at 2101 Sneath Lane last housed students in 1978, and had been leased to the San Bruno Golf Center. The 21-acre site was sold to residential developer Pulte Home Group.
Critics who opposed the sale suggested the decision to forgo rent payments could harm a future parcel tax campaign. Revenue from property sales can pay for facility improvements while lease revenue can fund operations.
In previous discussions, Chavez said she favored exploration of the potential parcel tax — so long as the rest of her colleagues agreed.
“I don’t want to move forward with a parcel tax until I gauge the interest of other board members. But personally, I do want to do something for the general fund because that is reflective of teachers and staff,” she said last month.
