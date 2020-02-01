On the not-too-distant heels of a successful bond measure, San Bruno Park Elementary School District officials are exploring the possibility of floating a parcel tax to a future election ballot.
No decision was made during a study session Saturday, Jan. 25, but district officials directed administrators to return with more procedural details for pursuing the tax at the next board meeting in February.
Heartened by the voter support shown when the district sought its last bond measure, board President Teri Chavez said she favored advancing discussions over a new district tax.
“We passed the bond by an overwhelming percentage and I think the voters in San Bruno would like to support the school district,” said Chavez. She balanced that perspective by noting her opinions will be measured against those of her fellow colleagues on the board.
Measure X, a $79 million bond designed to fund an overhaul of district facilities, collected 66.74 percent support in 2018 — well ahead of the 55 percent threshold required to pass.
Bond revenue is pooled with the nearly $93 million from the recent sale of two former schools to convert the district from a network of neighborhood schools to a system built around larger, regional campuses.
Earlier this month, trustees agreed to sell the former Engvall Middle School campus for nearly $80 million. Critics of the proposal preferred to lease the site instead, citing the ability to use rent money for operations, while sales money can only pay toward infrastructure improvements.
Officials who opposed the sale also suggested the decision to forgo rent payments in favor of a sale could harm a future parcel tax campaign. Recognizing those concerns, Chavez countered that the rent payments would likely be substantially less than the revenue generated by the sale.
She added some community members attended the most recent study session and expressed their opposition to the potential parcel tax and raised displeasure with the feeling of being overtaxed.
Chavez said she heard similar concerns when campaigning for Measure X, but was able to broaden the perspective of voters during more detailed conversations about the district’s finances.
To that end, she said she believes the parcel tax could be essential in the effort to raise the pay of district teachers, who are some of the lowest paid in the county.
“My personal opinion is that we need to compensate our teachers more appropriately,” she said.
District officials approached the idea of floating a parcel tax a few years ago, but ultimately opted to seek the bond measure instead. And while Measure X revenue can only pay for infrastructure, Chavez said building new schools will help the district save money otherwise spent on repairs.
“Maybe we’ll spend less on maintenance because we’ll have newer facilities,” she said, suggesting the money saved could be paid toward operations and personnel.
Ultimately, Chavez said while she favored further exploration of the potential parcel tax, she would reserve further judgment until she was able to discuss the initiative with other trustees at a future meeting.
“I don’t want to move forward with a parcel tax until I gauge the interest of other board members,” she said. “But personally, I do want to do something for the general fund because that is reflective of teachers and staff.”
(650) 344-5200 ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.