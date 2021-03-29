A new report shared with city officials offered a detailed look at law enforcement trends over the past year in San Bruno and set the stage for a more comprehensive examination of the city’s police department.
Police Chief Ryan Johansen shared with the San Bruno City Council a report tracking arrests, use of force incidents, crime trends and other details during a meeting last week.
The presentation comes in preparation for an independent analysis of police department data and protocol intended for the San Bruno City Council, which will ultimately use a forthcoming report to determine whether policy amendments are in order.
City Manager Jovan Grogan said the department examination will be conducted collaboratively by a community policing expert as well as a firm specializing in criminal justice reform that he expects will yield a comprehensive review of the police department.
“I actually think we are doing something unique here and I am excited,” said Grogan.
For his part, Johansen welcomed the review and said he has already started providing information to be considered by the consultants.
“We want to be better and we are committed to really working with good data to get to do that,” said Johansen.
The report crafted by Johansen for councilmembers also provided a detailed vision of how the police department interacts with the community.
The San Bruno Police Department handled 40,913 incidents last year, of which 27,040 were calls for service and 13,873 were initiated by officers. Total incidents were down by 16% from the year prior, which Johansen attributed to the quarantine induced by COVID-19.
Johansen noted too that a majority of the interactions are between his officers and those who are not San Bruno residents.
While crime overall dipped in San Bruno, Johansen acknowledged a spike in domestic violence which could be linked to the increased time families and couples spent together under the same roof during quarantine. Additionally, property crimes targeting potentially vacant businesses such as commercial burglaries or grand theft jumped last year.
But traffic stops, moving citations, car crashes, and arrests or collisions attributed to driving under the influence were all down from the two years prior, according to the report.
Arrests were down in 2020 too, according to the report, which again linked the dip to the pandemic.
“The shelter-in-place orders and other COVID-19 restrictions resulted in significantly fewer arrests than in recent years. In 2019, your police department made 1,608 arrests compared to 923 arrests in 2020,” said the report.
Petty theft, paraphernalia, driving under the influence, warrants and suspended licenses were the leading cause for arrests in 2020, largely mirroring trends from the year prior, though the amount of arrests were considerably fewer last year than 2019.
Of all the interactions between police officers and community members, Johansen said there were 47 instances of use of force. He balanced that perspective by noting his department uses a liberal definition of force, and essentially anything more than a peaceful interaction with an officer could be considered a lesser form of using force.
Under those parameters, the report said 91.5% of the incidents featured low levels of force during interactions when an officer would take down a suspect or control them. Three incidents featured an intermediate amount of force, when an officer intended to inflict pain. And one incident required less than lethal use of force, which most often involves a Taser.
There were no instances of officers using their service weapon last year, which Johansen said is the standard for San Bruno. And none of the other incidents led to lasting injuries for anyone involved.
“Your San Bruno police officers use every effort to avoid using force,” said Johansen.
To help assure that interactions with officers and community members don’t escalate unnecessarily, as has been the case across the nation and led to the summer’s social justice movement following police killing George Floyd, Johansen said his department focuses on emotional intelligence training.
“I do believe what needs to happen in order for us to really handle the reforms being requested is that we need to focus on an exceedingly high level of emotional intelligence for police officers,” said Johansen.
He said his department looks to identify that skill when hiring officers, then offers professional development opportunities to continue honing it.
Considering Johansen’s commitment to analyzing data as well as his willingness to collaborate with outside consultants and city officials, Grogan expressed his appreciation to his colleague while sharing optimism over the forthcoming review of the city’s law enforcement environment.
“We look forward to this exciting project of true partnership and transparency — an open book assessment and look at how we police here in San Bruno,” Grogan said.
