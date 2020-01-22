A San Bruno resident who prosecutors say sexually assaulted a 26-year-old developmentally disabled woman after approaching her at a bus stop in Millbrae has a May 4 jury trial.
Shon Yean Chow, 29, an insurance agent, told the woman she was beautiful and walked her home in August 2018, prosecutors said.
Chow convinced the woman to let him in and kissed her, removed her clothes and sexually assaulted the woman, prosecutors said.
He told her he was now her boyfriend, returned three days later, raped the woman and compelled oral copulation, prosecutors said.
A week later the woman told her father she had a boyfriend and described what Chow had done, according to prosecutors.
The father called her counselor, who contacted the Sheriff’s Office, prosecutors said.
