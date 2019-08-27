San Bruno officials appear primed to launch a neighborhood permit program designed to alleviate the car congestion forming on streets unable to accommodate parking demand.
The San Bruno City Council stands to approve the program, which has been in development for the better part of one year during a meeting Tuesday, Aug. 27.
Mayor Rico Medina acknowledged the thorough deliberation sunk into crafting a policy proposal which he hopes will ameliorate the concerns of residents exhausted with circling their block looking for a spot.
“I believe that it is time to enact this to give an option and opportunity to allow neighborhoods to have this if they want it,” said Medina, who noted the variety of public discussions and study sessions held on the issue in advance of a formal proposal arriving before councilmembers.
Participation in the program is designed to be voluntary and permits would only be required in neighborhoods where a majority of residents sign a petition in support. The request would ultimately need to be approved by San Bruno officials, following an examination of the neighborhood’s application.
If established, residents could receive up to two permits to park overnight on the street, according to the proposed ordinance. Councilmembers have recommended the first permit would be free, and the second would cost $50 and no permits would be offered to those living in accessory dwelling units. Permits are proposed to last for two years. To assure overnight guests are not ticketed, visitor passes are proposed to cost up to $5 per night, or $50 per week, and up to six can be collected per week. The program is designed not to be cost neutral, and that the price of permits or tickets will not be determined by a motivation to recover costs, officials have said.
Enforcement is slated to occur between 6 p.m. and 9 a.m., as Medina said officials are hopeful the program limits competition among those looking for a nearby place to park on their return home from work. Enforcement will likely not occur on holidays, according to the proposal.
While willing to offer the program to residents who believe it could help clear some of their neighborhood’s parking woes, Medina tempered expectations that it could be a simple solution to resolving the issue entirely.
At the very least, the program will likely be successful in targeting travelers who park in neighborhoods and take rides to San Francisco International Airport as part of an effort to avoid the high cost of long-term airport parking.
But effectiveness will likely be limited by the sheer amount of cars populating San Bruno, said Medina, as most residents own more cars than can be accommodated by their property and surrounding streets. He said the number of cars linked to each home increased as more people are living under the same roof, due the high cost of living along the Peninsula. He has also noted San Bruno was also not designed with large, modern cars imagined to be parked on both sides of each street.
To help keep cars off the street, officials are considering loosening property regulations which would allow for creation of additional spaces by carving out more room near the driveway, or by amending the garage to offer more space.
Regarding the permit, Medina said he is hopeful the program is a useful tool for residents needing some assistance improving their quality of life.
“If they find it unbearable in their neighborhood, they have this as an option,” he said.
The San Bruno City Council meets 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, in the San Bruno Senior Center, 1555 Crystal Springs Road.
