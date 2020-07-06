San Bruno officials moved toward floating a ballot measure asking residents to support imposing a business license tax on cannabis companies — though it is yet to be determined if those businesses will be allowed.
The San Bruno City Council blessed proposed ballot language for the measure targeting the fall elections during a study session Monday, June 29, and officials are expected to approve calling the election later this month.
The ballot initiative would impose a 10% tax on all receipts for commercial cannabis companies, although such businesses are banned in San Bruno and officials will determine later which, if any, could be allowed.
Mayor Rico Medina framed the decision to float the tax as due diligence on the part of officials who are willing to let voters decide whether the community is comfortable with cannabis companies coming to San Bruno.
“There is council concurrence to put it on the ballot and let the voters decide,” said Medina.
The tax initiative is aligned with the interest among San Bruno officials to fix a budget. To that end, a proposed hotel tax hike is expected to accompany the cannabis business tax on the ballot.
“We’ve been looking at revenue enhancements over a period of time,” said Medina.
Beyond seeking additional tax revenue, officials are attempting to keep operating costs low and also incentivize development as a means of stimulating the local economy.
Significant financial difficulties have loomed over the tax conversation, as officials are expecting an $8.2 million deficit to form in the next fiscal year with about $45.2 million in revenue to be outpaced by the $53.4 million in spending.
Officials have said the financial problems are a combination of a limited budget which was pushed further by the economic devastation brought by the global pandemic. To that end, earlier conversations indicated about $4 million of the deficit was inherited and the rest was due to losses suffered by the local economy.
A portion of the city’s financial challenges will be addressed with a $10 million community benefits package paid by the developer planning to rebuild the shopping center at Mills Park into a mixed-use housing community with more than 400 units.
In light of the city’s financial limitations, Medina noted officials agreed not to hire a polling consultant to gauge the community’s interest in supporting the cannabis tax.
“We are not reinventing the wheel,” he said, suggesting officials look to the experience of neighboring communities such as Half Moon Bay and Pacifica which have recently allowed various cannabis companies, rather than pay consulting fees.
Looking ahead, he said the conversation will eventually turn to which cannabis business activities could be allowed in San Bruno — depending on the outcome of the election.
Medina said the regulatory issue could either be decided by a ballot initiative launched by voters, or by councilmembers. He suggested much of the interest would likely surround whether the city would allow dispensaries.
But rather than initially decide the sorts of businesses allowed, Medina said officials preferred to establish the tax system with the intent of setting an appropriate framework for any potential economic development.
He was clear though that even if the tax passes, officials will need to have a fuller, later conversation about the future of the cannabis industry in San Bruno.
“Cannabis is banned in San Bruno,” he said, referring to business sales. “If this tax is approved, that would not change.”
