Three suspects were arrested Friday on weapons charges in San Bruno, police said.
The trio, all males, were among a group found spray-painting gang graffiti in the 700 block of First Avenue at about 11:15 a.m. Friday, according to a release from San Bruno police.
A 16-year-old suspect was found with a concealed loaded handgun and a 17-year-old suspect had brass knuckles, police said. A third suspect, 19-year-old San Bruno resident Manuel Junior Ramirez, had a concealed knife, police said.
All three were arrested on suspicion of various weapons charges and booked into juvenile hall or jail. Police are investigating the incident as a gang-related crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.