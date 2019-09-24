San Bruno police are investigating potential mismanagement of money raised by the PTA at John Muir Elementary School, said a top school official who ordered to freeze the association’s finances.
Interim Superintendent Sharon Kamberg confirmed the ongoing investigation, and said San Bruno Park Elementary School District officials are collaborating with law enforcement while offering limited additional details on the case.
Officials also instructed the school’s PTA to halt all fundraising, spending and additional financial activity until the investigation concluded and a potential resolution was identified, said Kamberg.
“In light of the ongoing investigation, we have to stop the fundraising as of now until we figure out what is going on,” she said.
Kamberg said officials have been instructed by police not to discuss the case publicly. To that end, she said she did not know who is being investigated, or how much money is involved. Finances were frozen only at John Muir Elementary School and the rest of the district associations are free to continue operating, said Kamberg.
Kamberg noted the PTA is an independent agency operating separately from the district, which maintains limited oversight over the association’s business practices or other activity. Rather than reporting to the local school district, Kamberg said the association from each site is required to report its finances and other activities to regional and national PTA branches.
She balanced that perspective though by noting the association is expected to report general financial details annually to the district school board, illustrating fundraising details as well as evidence that the organization is in good financial standing.
Board President Teri Chavez said she attended a meeting last week about the issue and said it was necessary because it helped parents to express frustration and gave them an opportunity to vent.
“It helps us all move forward,” she said.
Chavez spent three years as PTA treasurer and knows there are protocols in place as established by the state PTA but that they need to be followed.
A spokesperson for the San Bruno police department was not available.
The school’s PTA is designed to help pay for student field trips and enrichment programs, teacher appreciation events, support for the school’s administrative office, among other initiatives, according to a district report.
Looking ahead, Kamberg said a series of community discussions have been scheduled with the John Muir Elementary School community to discuss strategies for assuring students are not adversely affected during the investigation.
“We are committed to supporting our students and teachers, inasmuch; the John Muir community, with support from the district, will brainstorm ways to support any of the pre-planned student activities that are impacted by law enforcement’s investigation,” according to a statement from Kamberg released to the community.
She said additional meetings were set to address reorganization of the school’s PTA while also examining compliance policies and security protocol, among other issues.
“We are trying to move forward,” she said.
To that end, she said officials will continue attempting to support the school community while working alongside police officers throughout the investigation, according to the statement.
“As a school district, we fully support the efforts and actions of all our PTAs. However, given the specific circumstances, law enforcement’s needs must be met in order for them to be able to make their professional determination,” Kamberg said in the statement.
