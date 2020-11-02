The San Bruno Police Department has received a $90,000 grant for various traffic education efforts
The Selective Traffic Enforcement Program grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety will help the local police carry out a variety of traffic safety programs, including patrols with emphasis on alcohol and drug-impaired driving prevention; on awareness and education of California’s hands-free cellphone law; with emphasis on education of traffic rights for bicyclists and pedestrians; with emphasis on awareness and education of primary causes of crashes (excess speed, failure to yield, failure to stop at stop signs/signals, improper turning/lane changes).
The grant, police said, also will help enable community education presentations on traffic safety issues such as distracted driving, DUI, speed and bicycle and pedestrian safety.
The San Bruno Police Department also received a separate $6,250 Traffic Records Improvement Project grant from the state OTS to streamline processes to collect and report traffic data.
