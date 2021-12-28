Police arrested arrested two suspects, one 16 years old and the other 21 years old, for a high-end retail theft incident at the Tanforan Mall, the San Bruno Police Department announced on Monday.
Police initially responded to reports from a retail store employee that two female suspects left a store with a large amount of merchandise in their bags on Dec. 16 at 1:20 p.m.
Both suspects fled the scene, and one loaded into the passenger seat of a car. Police said they successfully stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver and the suspect.
Upon investigation, police said they found the 16-year-old suspect with $16,000 worth of merchandise. Her driver and she were arrested under charges related to burglary and organized retail theft.
Anyone with more information on the second suspect is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100.
