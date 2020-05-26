A 19-year-old Marysville man was arrested early Saturday in San Bruno on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and possessing a loaded unregistered firearm, police said.
About 12:30 a.m., San Bruno officers pulled over the driver of a Hyundai coupe near the intersection of El Camino Real and San Felipe Avenue on suspicion of DUI.
Inside the car, they found a loaded .45 caliber handgun, a 25-round high-capacity magazine, marijuana, cash and other items related to narcotic sales, police said.
The suspect, whose name was not released, was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on charges related to possession of a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, possession of a high-capacity magazine, transportation of marijuana for sale, and DUI.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or by email: sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.
