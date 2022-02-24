San Bruno police arrested two men early Sunday as they fled the scene of a burglary carrying stolen merchandise.
Officers responded to a 3:04 a.m. report of a burglary on the 700 block of Kains Avenue and saw four people running from the area carrying merchandise.
Officers found two of the suspects — Redwood City men ages 21 and 19 — who had merchandise from a store that had its front window smashed in. Police arrested both men on suspicion of commercial burglary and conspiracy but did not release their names.
Police urge anyone with any information related to this crime to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or by email at sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.
