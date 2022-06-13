Faced with expenses likely to outpace revenue for years to come, San Bruno officials are eyeing a budget for the coming fiscal year that implements a “no growth” spending plan designed to maintain but not expand city services.
The city’s finances, similar to many jurisdictions in the county, took a hit during the pandemic but rebounded considerably during the current fiscal year, which ends this month. The city reinstated nine staff positions it had frozen during the pandemic and hired another nine new employees in the current year, according to a city report.
But with no revenue increases on the horizon, City Manager Jovan Grogan said the outlook for the coming year was constrained, and the city would need to carefully consider its priorities.
“There are not enough funds to address all of the infrastructure and service needs and there’s not enough money to maintain infrastructure to a level that we know the City Council, staff and the public deserves and expects,” he said.
Despite considerable one-time funds expected in the coming year, including a $57 million development fee from the YouTube campus expansion, Grogan said the city was in need of sustaining revenue sources.
The city on a per capita basis collects less than most of its neighboring cities, according to a city report, which indicated Burlingame’s revenues were nearly double that of San Bruno’s while Redwood City, South San Francisco, San Mateo and Millbrae also all collected more.
“This is really indicative of our spending capacity and our ability to provide services,” said Grogan.
The city expects to close out the current year with a $2.1 million surplus, but is projecting a $634,000 deficit in the coming year and a sustained deficit for the following four years. Total general fund expenditures for the current year are slated to be $50.9 million, up from $48.9 million last year and a similar figure the year before that.
Expenditures are expected to continue to grow in the next five years, up to $55.5 million in the year coming and growing steadily to $64.4 million by the 2026-27 year. Revenue will lag behind, at $54.8 million in the year coming up to $62.4 million in 2026-27, according to the city’s projections.
The city plans to pull from its reserves over the years, which the city indicated contain roughly $30 million.
The largest portion of general fund revenue in the city comes from property taxes, budgeted to produce $12.2 million in the coming year, with sales taxes a close second at $10.8 million. Vehicle license fees are projected to account for $6.6 million, hotel taxes $2.7 million, $2.3 million from Artichoke Joe’s Casino and business taxes $2 million. The majority of other revenue comes from departmental sources.
Meanwhile, the city spends the largest portion of its general fund dollars on its police department, at $20.6 million planned in the coming year. Together with the fire department, at $12.7 million, the public safety departments account for 57% of spending.
The City Council will meet again June 28 for final adoption of the budget proposal.
