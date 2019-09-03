San Bruno residents frustrated with constantly circling their block looking for a parking spot can launch a neighborhood permit program to reduce the competition for street spaces, under a recent decision by city officials.
The San Bruno City Council unanimously approved allowing establishment of a voluntary neighborhood parking program during a meeting Tuesday, Aug. 27.
Mayor Rico Medina said he appreciated offering the enforcement opportunity as a means of deferring to residents who can determine whether they feel it could improve their quality of life.
“It does give the option and the opportunity for a neighborhood to come forward and say ‘parking is a challenge, we have a lot of outside individuals that are taking up our spaces and we want a practice in place that allows us to park on the street,’” he said.
Establishment of the program is voluntary and permits will be required where a majority of neighborhood residents sign a petition in support. The request would ultimately need to be approved by San Bruno officials prior to launching, following an examination of the neighborhood’s application.
Once established, residents can receive up to two permits to park overnight on the street. Medina said there was some conversation at the meeting over the amount of permits which should be offered, though officials ultimately landed on the recommended two.
He said the amount of permits should be limited because a primary issue with San Bruno’s parking deficiency is an inability of the streets to accommodate the amount of cars owned by residents.
Controlling the permits issued should give residents a reasonable ability to park on the street, while eventually forcing those with additional vehicles to make a decision about the number of cars they own.
To that end, Medina said he donated a spare car he owned and didn’t need as a sign of his commitment to reducing the amount of vehicles populating San Bruno.
“I wanted to lead by example,” he said, while still acknowledging he knows others in his neighborhood who own several cars and park on the street.
The first permit will be free, and the second will cost $50 and no permits would be offered to those living in accessory dwelling units. Permits are proposed to last for two years. To assure overnight guests are not ticketed, visitor passes will cost up to $5 per night, or $50 per week, and up to six can be collected per week. The program is designed not to be cost neutral, and that the price of permits or tickets will not be determined by a motivation to recover costs, officials have said.
Enforcement is slated to occur between 6 p.m. and 9 a.m., as Medina has said officials are hopeful the program limits competition among those looking for a nearby place to park on their return home from work. Enforcement will likely not occur on holidays.
While supporting the program, officials have noted they do not believe it will be the silver bullet needed to resolve the entirety of San Bruno’s parking woes. It will likely be most effective in cracking down on those who park in neighborhood streets then catch a ride to the nearby airport, in an effort to avoid paying long-term parking fees.
But it will not guarantee a resident can park in front of their house on the street, or even assure parking will be available in a neighborhood where a permit is required, officials have said.
Medina has noted a rise in the amount of people living under the same roof due to the high cost of living has also contributed to the parking problems, as there are more San Bruno residents with cars than ever before.
Recognizing the shortcomings of the potential program, Medina said ultimately he is hopeful parking permits can contribute to resolving some issues in areas where residents believe it will make a difference.
“They know what is best for their neighborhood, City Hall does not, and this will allow them to do what they believe is best,” he said.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.