San Bruno officials are hopeful a proposed compromise settling a dispute over the effort to remove two heritage trees from a planned community park will leave everyone satisfied.
The San Bruno City Council will discuss a proposal to replace one Norfolk island pine with a mature coast live oak and keep a deodar cedar at city property on Florida Avenue where a new park is to be built.
The examination Tuesday, Sept. 24, arrives after a previous proposal to remove both trees splintered officials from residents who threatened to file a lawsuit in the fight for preservation.
Following months of negotiations, a settlement was tentatively reached between the two sides in an arrangement which Councilwoman Laura Davis characterized as a fair outcome for all sides.
“In the end, I think it’s a good decision,” said Davis, in advance of the meeting.
Initially, councilmembers agreed to remove both the trees currently occupying the property at 324 Florida Ave., which was purchased by the city to make way for construction of a park.
Arborists hired by the city claimed construction of the park would threaten the health of both trees, and that cones from the pine could fall onto a children’s playground planned nearby, posing a safety hazard.
The removal decision was unpopular with neighborhood residents who considered the trees a local landmark. An attorney hired by the group threatened to sue the city under state environmental law, should the trees be cut.
In recognition of the potential for litigation, officials held a series of discussions with the group and the attorney to find a resolution, according to a city report. Following a community meeting, the discussions advanced following a proposal from a city official to keep the cedar and remove the pine, but replace it with a mature oak.
Under a settlement, the community group agreed to drop its legal threat if the pine is replaced with a mature oak spanning between 20- and 25-feet tall and 3-feet wide; the cedar is preserved; and $15,000 in attorney’s fees were paid, according to the report.
Considering the cost savings associated with ducking a drawn-out legal battle as well as further construction delays, officials determined the settlement reached would likely be the wisest financial decision available, according to the report.
“If the city were sued, litigation could consume several years and cost substantial five- or six-figure sums, delaying the project and making it more costly due to construction cost escalation,” according to the report.
In all, the initiative is expected to cost the city about $76,000 — including almost $20,000 in plan assessments and arborists costs, $21,000 for the city’s outside legal counsel, $15,000 for the opposition’s attorney and $20,000 for the new oak. That sum will be added to $1.4 million officials already sunk into purchasing the property formerly occupied by a single-family home in 2016.
If officials approve the proposed deal at the upcoming meeting, park plans could be finished by early next year and construction could begin by the middle of 2020, according to the report.
Recognizing the ability to avoid threat of a courtroom battle while also preserving a tree appreciated by the community and adding another tree in replacement of one targeted by the city, Davis looked forward to advancing the process.
“Now we can move forward,” she said.
The San Bruno City Council meets 7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24, in the senior center, 1555 Crystal Springs Road, San Bruno.
