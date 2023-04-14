San Bruno Park School District teachers, counselors and certificated staff will receive a 5% pay raise and other improved benefits beginning July 1, under an agreed upon contract proposal, district officials announced Thursday.
“This agreement demonstrates not only a commitment to honest conversations and authentic collaboration but is truly in the best interest of our entire school community. With this agreement, the district is investing in a culture of competitive compensation and fair working conditions for our valued staff,” read a letter signed by Superintendent Matthew Duffy and teacher Robert Darling, who both lead negotiations for the district and the San Bruno Education Association.
The contract still needs to be ratified by SBEA members and then approved by the Board of Trustees. Once approved, teachers, counselors and other certificated staff members will receive a 5% raise while the district will provide increased contributions toward employee health and welfare benefit premiums and work to reduce elementary class sizes.
Educators currently earn between $44,539 and $70,726 annually in the district. Additional pay is offered to those who have been with the district for 13 years or more, have a master’s degree, a doctorate and other certifications. Psychologists, counselors and mental health coordinators earn between $93,463 and $114,073 annually and can also earn additional pay for time spent in the district and additional education.
