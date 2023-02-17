With more than $5 million worth of grant funds likely coming its way, San Bruno Park School District officials discussed how it would like to allocate those dollars in alignment with its top priorities during a Board of Trustees meeting last week.
Broken down, the grants include $1.3 million through an Arts, Music and Instructional Materials Discretionary Block Grant, $2.2 million from the Learning Recovery Block Grant, $1.4 million from the Expanded Learning Opportunities Program and about $285,000 from Proposition 28, a recent voter approved state measure meant to increase funding to music and art programs.
How the district can use the funds varies with some being more rigid than others, Superintendent Matthew Duffy said. At least $142,000 from the ELOPP dollars must be allocated toward hiring paraeducators to support after-school programming.
Portions of the grants must also be spent on uplifting underserved youth, a key objective for the district as well, according to its Five Goals identified during a retreat in July of 2022. Specifically, the goals include strengthening and stabilizing Parkside Intermediate School, ensuring English learners receive high-quality support, delivering quality community projects, facilitating a culture of engaging and inclusive instruction and improving internal systems, process and culture.
Duffy said the district may be able to allocate some of the dollars toward supporting ongoing contracts, alleviating pressure on the general fund but others will need to supplement, not supplant, previous spending.
“We want to do more,” Duffy said. “At the same time, if we could move some of our expenses into a fund that’s tailor made for it, we’d like to, so hopefully there can be some combination of both.”
Areas currently identified for likely, or potential, funding include hiring an education services coordinator and teachers on special assignment to support English learners and early literacy. Duffy said he’d like to also see funds used to replace instrument, music and general art supplies, to purchase a kiln, and to expand after-school programming.
On afterschool programming, trustees questioned whether the students who need the support or access to extracurriculars are accessing them. Duffy said an additional $75,000 grant from the county has enabled students to participate in more activities for an hour after school including tutoring and clubs.
The district is in the process of crafting a report on the state of the music program to share with the San Bruno Education Foundation, which has helped fund field trips and makes an annual investment toward hiring a music teacher. That report, he said, is due next week and can be shared with the board.
Board Vice President Jennifer Blanco suggested some of the art funds could also be used to help support theater offerings at Allen Elementary School. Some money could also go toward helping cover buses for field trips, which she said can make or break whether a school goes on trips given how expensive the cost can be.
Blanco also stressed the importance of communicating to parents specifically about on-campus offerings like after-school programming especially for students who may be struggling in class.
“If we are going to be targeting students that need this level of support then we need to be having meetings with parents and the school needs to be doing its due diligence on meeting with families and explaining to them that there’s opportunities there and that they need to go,” Blanco said.
Moving forward, the district intends to continue its outreach efforts to various stakeholders and to gain a fuller understanding of the legislation governing some of the grants, which Duffy said can be complicated.
This is all sort of work in progress and kind of coincides with our general budget and how things are intertwined,” Duffy said. “But we’re excited to have these funds. We’re excited to put them into practice.”
