Following in the steps of neighboring jurisdictions, the San Bruno Park School District may soon become the latest governing body to move to by-trustee elections after its board agreed to direct the superintendent to return with a resolution stating its intent to do so rather than wait for potential litigation.
“We really shouldn’t wait. We should just move forward because the east side of the tracks, the east side of El Camino has never been represented on this board,” Trustee Jennifer Blanco said during a Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday, Nov. 10.
In its current configuration, San Bruno Park school board trustees are elected at-large, meaning all residents who live within the geographical boundaries of the district have the opportunity to vote for each member. But the practice is often seen as a violation of the California Voting Rights Act which emphasizes the importance of giving minority groups a strong voice in local governance, Deputy County Counsel Tim Fox said during the meeting.
With an at-large system putting the district at risk of a potential lawsuit alleging it’s in violation of the state law, Fox said the district’s best defense would be moving to by-trustee area election. Under the model, the district would be broken into five or seven districts with an equal number of voting age residents with an emphasis on creating majority minority voting blocks and lumping areas faced with similar concerns.
“There aren’t reasons not to do this,” Fox said, noting trustees would have to establish processes to “ensure the best interest of the entire district are served” while preventing “in-fights” around equitable distribution of resources to each trustee area.
San Bruno Park would join seven other districts in either completing or starting the process of moving to by-trustee elections. After receiving letters threatening litigation, the county Board of Supervisors and a number of cities have also moved or are working on moving to district elections in recent years.
Both at-large and by-trustee election systems have pros and cons, Fox said, but moving to develop districts before facing a lawsuit would give the district the “luxury of time” because it wouldn’t face various deadlines baked into the litigation process.
“The more time you give the public the opportunity to understand what’s happening, the better the process goes because there needs to be an understanding of why this changes things and why it’s important,” Fox said.
Superintendent Jose Espinoza was directed by the board to return with a resolution next month stating the board’s intent to begin the process of moving to by-trustee elections.
In other business, a censure of Blanco enacted in June of 2020 will remain in place after the board declined to amend it to allow the trustee to serve on the Dia De Los Niños Committee until the bodies can consult with legal counsel.
Blanco was censured last year in a 3-1 vote after other members alleged she routinely violated board policies by creating a negative work environment, barring her from conducting official duties. But in October, the board discussed potentially amending Blanco’s censure to allow her to serve on the Dia De Los Niños Committee given her long-standing connections with sponsors and work to grow the event.
Blanco pushed to see all her committee assignments returned and argued she has been illegally kept from participating because the original censure only prohibited her from acting as an observer.
Alternatively, Trustee Henry Sanchez, who first introduced the censure as a resolution, implored the board to not end the censure after alleging Blanco’s behavior has not improved since it was first put in place and asserting he would not “stand down from a bully.”
Vice President Andriana Shea expressed “mixed feelings” with censures and criticized Blanco’s as a distraction especially after Blanco was re-elected despite the censure having been in place.
“It seems like nobody wants to talk about this and quite frankly I’m finished talking about this. This is totally districting,” Shea said initially in defense of Blanco.
Ultimately though, she agreed the board should not condone bullying behavior and shared discomfort with allowing Blanco to return to all of her committee roles, arguing that action would warrant a larger discussion.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 106
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.