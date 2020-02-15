With a use it or lose it mandate from the state utility, San Bruno officials opted to advance a proposal to underground a stretch of the city’s overhead power lines.
The San Bruno City Council laid the groundwork Tuesday, Feb. 11, toward digging a trench and installing underground electronic transmission wires through a stretch of Crystal Springs Road.
Though no final decision was made, and ground may not break for another two years, officials were prompted to establish an underground utility district or face the threat of losing some state money available for financing the project.
Councilwoman Laura Davis expressed her enthusiasm for the proposed project, which would set the boundaries for a utilities undergrounding district between Cunningham Way and El Camino Real.
“I really do think Crystal Springs Road is an essential part of our city which is used by so many of our community members,” she said, according to video of the meeting. “So to continue to beautify that area is a win-win.”
Officials faced the issue because the California Public Utilities Commission approved a resolution to transfer credits offered by the state but unused by cities to finance a project in Live Oak.
As a result, San Bruno officials had until Wednesday, March 11, to pick a project meeting the criteria for using the work credits or see them moved to finance the Sutter County initiative. The transfer would have cost San Bruno almost $30,000, officials estimated.
Work credits can be used to underground lines in areas concentrated with utilities, heavily used by the community, connected to an area of public interest or are considered a major arterial.
As Crystal Springs Road faces the city’s Senior Center, Recreation Center and San Bruno Park, among other amenities, most officials felt the area would be suitable to place lines underground.
Some aired reservations though that the project would require workers to break ground on a street which was recently repaved. As a counter, officials noted most of the streets which would apply for the state financing have undergone a similar treatment, or are expected to soon.
Furthermore, City Manager Jovan Grogan noted the undergrounding work is not likely to begin any time soon — as a comprehensive public planning effort must take place first. But out of an abundance of caution to prevent the city potentially losing money, he encouraged councilmembers to consider at least forming the required district.
“If we do form a district, we protect ourselves,” he said.
And while the $30,000 potentially lost through the transfer may seem inconsequential, Grogan noted there is a chance similar efforts are undertaken by the state with increasing frequency.
In all, he projected the undergrounding work in San Bruno to cost in the neighborhood of $7.4 million to complete about 3,700 feet. As it stands, the city has about $6.1 million set aside to complete the work.
Looking ahead, Grogan said he expects a final decision to made on the proposal by Tuesday, Feb. 25, when residents will be invited to share their thoughts on the project.
Understanding more detailed work is on the horizon, Councilman Marty Medina said he favored establishing the district with an eye on preserving the city’s good fortune.
“I am in favor of this project,” he said.
Davis shared a similar perspective.
“I think it is an excellent choice,” she said.
