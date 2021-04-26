To support local businesses suffering amid the pandemic, San Bruno officials approved extending a commercial eviction moratorium through the end of the year while also agreeing to grant $290,000 in financial relief to restaurants, breweries and wineries.
The San Bruno City Council unanimously adopted two separate proposals to introduce both economic support initiatives benefiting local merchants during a meeting Monday, April 19.
The local programs are backed by state and county efforts designed to help businesses stay afloat during a uniquely challenging year which has forced many to shutter temporarily, affecting an economy that has only just started to recover.
Business grant program
Councilmembers agreed to allocate $10,000 to 29 separate business that applied to receive grants from the restaurant, brewery and winery relief effort offered through the San Mateo County Strong program.
Nine San Bruno businesses were selected from the 54 applicants to receive funding from the county program, said Don Cecil, who through the San Mateo County Economic Development Association has helped operate the San Mateo County Strong fund. While some of the San Bruno applicants were deemed ineligible, Cecil said there were 29 others that were suited to receive funding but passed over because the county needed to spread its resources throughout the region.
To accommodate those local businesses that were viable candidates but did not receive county support, San Bruno officials agreed to fill the void.
Mayor Rico Medina lauded the city’s ability to help local businesses that have struggled, especially in the hospitality, food and service industry.
“I think this is something the city can and should do and there will be a time that we will all celebrate together,” said Medina.
Financing for the city’s contribution will be drawn from its share of federal relief money that is passed down to help the American economy rebuild from the devastation over the last year brought by the pandemic.
The funds will be immediately drawn from the city’s emergency reserves, but once the federal assistance is received, officials agreed a portion will be earmarked to backfill the business support allocation.
City Manager Jovan Grogan said officials are planning a study session next month to determine a spending strategy for the rest of the federal pandemic relief money.
Beyond the $290,000 in grants, the San Bruno Community Foundation has also been a resource to help local businesses during the pandemic. And outside of the nine San Bruno companies selected to receive the restaurant, winery and brewery money, the county ultimately spent about $2.3 million to help similar companies throughout the region.
Councilmember Linda Mason lauded the city’s ability to offer financial assistance.
“It is so needed for our community,” she said.
Commercial eviction moratorium
Councilmembers also unanimously agreed to extend a ban on evictions for businesses unable to pay their rent due to the pandemic through the end of the year.
San Bruno officials first adopted an urgency business eviction moratorium last year and continued extending it through March. Since then, Gov. Gavin Newsom has authorized cities to continue drawing out similar measures through the end of June, with a window spanning another six months disallowing eviction for unpaid rents due to economic disruption brought by the pandemic.
Though few other local cities have elected to continue extending the eviction bans, San Bruno officials said that they felt confident with the state’s guidance that they would be shielded from any potential litigation by pushing the ban out until 2022.
Both Mason and Councilmember Tom Hamilton backed the proposal, claiming it made sense to align with state standards.
“This will definitely help some businesses,” said Mason.
