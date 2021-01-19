Following the dissolution of a previous agreement to sell the former El Crystal Elementary School, San Bruno city officials expressed interest in potentially acquiring or leasing the school site owned by the local school district.
The San Bruno City Council agreed during a meeting Tuesday, Jan. 12, that City Manager Jovan Grogan should initiate conversations with Jose Espinoza, superintendent of the San Bruno Park Elementary School District, regarding the future of the school grounds.
The discussions will take place following school officials announcing late last year that plans to sell the shuttered campus to the Stratford School for $13.5 million fell apart, after the private school determined it could not afford renovation costs.
Noting the proximity of the campus located at 201 Balboa Way to San Bruno City Park, Councilwoman Linda Mason questioned whether there was an opportunity for the city to make use of the site that has been vacant since it was closed in 2018.
“If it is not available? OK. If it too expensive? OK. If it is a possibility? OK. But we just don’t know until we ask,” she said.
One potential use for the site identified by Mason is using it to host the Parks and Recreation substation while it is displaced during the construction of the city’s new recreation center.
“The school site next to our beautiful San Bruno City Park should not go ignored,” said Mason.
The discussion arrived weeks after Mason’s husband Andrew, president of the elementary school district Board of Trustees, favored broadening the conversation regarding new opportunities at the El Crystal site.
Andrew Mason has long opposed selling school district property, noting his preference for leasing the rare resources. San Bruno school officials agreed years ago to overhaul the composition of the district, transitioning from a model based on small, neighborhood schools to larger, regional campuses.
A history of significant budget issues compelled officials to make the move, and a bond passed by voters to address facility issues further fueled the initiative.
Linda Mason’s colleagues on the San Bruno City Council expressed some reticence to the proposal initially, expressing discomfort with starting the conversation over a piece of land for which school officials have not determined a use.
“I think we are a little ahead of the game here,” said Vice Mayor Marty Medina.
For his part, Grogan said he understood the reluctance of councilmembers to approach the district. But he balanced that perspective against a shared belief with Linda Mason that city officials should look into potential opportunities at the site.
“I think we need to see what the district is going to do,” he said.
In the wake of some measured open-mindedness shared by Grogan, city officials showed greater receptiveness to the proposal.
Looking ahead, Grogan said he will initiate conversations with Espinoza and report back to councilmembers regarding the status of the site.
More broadly regarding relations with the school district, councilmembers shared limited interest in Linda Mason’s separate proposal to host joint committee meetings with their colleagues on the San Bruno Park Elementary School District Board of Trustees.
Councilmembers said they would be interested in participating, so long as a specific agenda for the meeting exists, but they wished to limit the scope of the issues for fear of entering formless conversations.
For his part, Grogan said he would discuss with Espinoza potential issues to put on a meeting agenda. But noting the public meeting laws that limit the topics that can be discussed, he attempted to set appropriate expectations.
“I think the agenda may not be as enticing as people envision because it can’t be this wide open, ranging conversation because you can’t agendize everything,” said Grogan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.