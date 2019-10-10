Fire crews have a 4-acre brush fire on San Bruno Mountain 50 percent contained Thursday afternoon, according to the North County Fire Authority.
The fire in the Guadalupe Canyon area of the mountain was first reported at 10:55 a.m. and is being fought by multiple agencies, including Cal Fire and the North County Fire Authority, and involves hand crews and aircraft dumping water or fire retardant on the flames.
At about 2 p.m., crews had the fire 50 percent contained and no injuries were reported, the North County Fire Authority reported via Twitter.
At about noon, the city of Brisbane used its Twitter account to announce that voluntary evacuations were issued for Humboldt Road, Kings Road, Margaret Avenue, Paul Avenue and San Mateo Lane. Those evacuations were later lifted.
