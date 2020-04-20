With an expectation that the shutdown brought by COVID-19 will wrack their local economies, Millbrae and San Bruno officials took steps to protect small businesses and bolster the budget.
The San Bruno City Council examined Tuesday, April 14, the severe financial implications anticipated with the loss of income and increased spending needed to respond to the pandemic. In a separate meeting held the same night, the Millbrae City Council approved an eviction moratorium shielding small businesses incapable of paying the rent.
The efforts mirrored similar discussions taking place throughout San Mateo County, as officials scramble to respond to the financial threat posed by the lingering stay-at-home order.
San Bruno
Examining the downturn in local businesses, City Manager Jovan Grogan clearly stated the issue facing the city’s spending plan.
“We are looking at significant revenue loss, we are prepared for that,” he said.
Acknowledging the extent of the financial damage is impossible to know, Grogan and Finance Director Keith DeMartini projected the city’s budget has already suffered a $2 million net loss.
While an $11 million reserve fund is available to offset some of the deficit, Grogan said the city’s small tax base makes its financial picture bleaker than neighboring communities.
To that end, he said the city already was struggling to balance its budget at the beginning of the fiscal year, before the pandemic started to spread and the stay-at-home order was issued.
Looking ahead, Grogan anticipated more information will be available in a couple weeks when the San Bruno City Council hosts its next meeting. He said job cuts, service reductions, capital project delays, spending from reserves and bargaining concessions from labor groups could all be methods needed to address the budget.
“Things are challenging and they are going down a path of very scary times,” said Councilwoman Laura Davis.
With hopes of generating revenue, officials agreed to further examine allowing cannabis dispensaries in San Bruno. By a 3-2 vote, with Davis and Vice Mayor Michael Salazar dissenting, officials agreed to study an opportunity to float a cannabis tax to the fall ballot.
Recognizing reticence among his fellow councilmembers over the proposal which would allow dispensaries to operate and generate cannabis sales taxes plus other fees to the city, Councilman Marty Medina advocated for more study.
“We have an unprecedented financial crisis and we have to look at other ways of operating,” he said.
Officials also weighed a variety of other initiatives such as becoming a charter city or adopting a rotating mayor position rather than having the seat be independently elected, but ultimately held off on the proposals amid the pandemic.
For his part, Grogan said taxes, budget management and economic development will all be crucial components of helping the San Bruno regain its financial footing.
“We can’t tax our way out of this problem, we will have to grow our way out of this problem and these cuts will be hard,” he said.
Millbrae
In Millbrae, councilmembers unanimously approved an emergency eviction moratorium through the end of May for small businesses which can prove financial hardship due to COVID-19.
The effort mimics a similar decision by the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors earlier this month, which has served as a model for city officials to adopt.
For her part, Councilwoman Gina Papan said the moratorium can be a valuable gesture of support for local merchants who will need continual aid to survive this unprecedented crisis.
“I view this as a very important step in our recovery, whenever that may be. We have to give our small businesses a step up to recovery, and this is one way to do that,” she said.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 105
