Police said Wednesday they have arrested a suspect in a shooting last week in San Francisco’s Marina District, where a driver allegedly followed another driver and shot at their vehicle.
Ryan Beardsley, 27, of San Bruno, was arrested following the shooting, which was reported about 9:40 p.m. June 1 on the 2400 block of Chestnut Street. A 62-year-old man, who was not injured, told police another driver shot at his vehicle.
Multiple witnesses reported seeing a black sedan with no headlights driving away from the scene.
Officers learned the shooting was related to a shoplifting incident that had happened inside a nearby store. Police were able to get a suspect and vehicle description, resulting in officers locating the suspect just a block away on the 3300 block of Broderick Street. Officers identified him as Beardsley, police said.
Upon detaining Beardsley, officers discovered a firearm in his waistband. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide, assault with a firearm, false imprisonment and shooting at an occupied vehicle, in addition to a slew of other weapons offenses.
Beardsley remains in custody and is being held without bail, according to jail records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.