Police said Wednesday they have arrested a suspect in a shooting last week in San Francisco’s Marina District, where a driver allegedly followed another driver and shot at their vehicle.

Ryan Beardsley, 27, of San Bruno, was arrested following the shooting, which was reported about 9:40 p.m. June 1 on the 2400 block of Chestnut Street. A 62-year-old man, who was not injured, told police another driver shot at his vehicle.

Multiple witnesses reported seeing a black sedan with no headlights driving away from the scene.

Officers learned the shooting was related to a shoplifting incident that had happened inside a nearby store. Police were able to get a suspect and vehicle description, resulting in officers locating the suspect just a block away on the 3300 block of Broderick Street. Officers identified him as Beardsley, police said.

Upon detaining Beardsley, officers discovered a firearm in his waistband. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide, assault with a firearm, false imprisonment and shooting at an occupied vehicle, in addition to a slew of other weapons offenses.

Beardsley remains in custody and is being held without bail, according to jail records.

