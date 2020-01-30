Local crime and safety

A 55-year-old San Bruno resident, who prosecutors say set fires in 2017 and 2018 at an apartment in the city — calling 911 to report the blazes, was held to answer Tuesday on arson charges.

David Alan Deshute will be arraigned Feb. 13. He remains in custody on $100,000 bail.

The apartment is at 1101 National Ave. in San Bruno.

