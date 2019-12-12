A San Bruno man found guilty by a jury of four felony counts for recording sex acts with a woman he met while conducting a screening at the San Francisco International Airport as a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent was sentenced to one year in county jail and three years probation Wednesday, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Out of custody on a $60,000 bail bond, Scott Inouye, 33, received two days credit for time served, was required to pay the victim $1,536 in restitution and cannot be employed as a law enforcement officer. After five days of jury trial, Inouye was convicted Nov. 12 of three counts of felony illegal recording and one count of witness dissuasion, according to prosecutors.
Inouye is said to have dated an adult woman he met while working at the airport and secretly recorded consensual sex he had with her using hidden cameras in July and August of 2018. The woman was alone in Inouye’s house when she discovered the recordings and cameras hidden throughout the house, leading her to report the crime to police Aug. 11, 2018, according to prosecutors and the San Bruno Police Department previously.
Inouye is believed to have tried to dissuade the woman from cooperating with the prosecution, according to prosecutors previously.
Inouye was allegedly crying at his sentencing hearing Wednesday when he said he was sorry and never intended to hurt the woman. Judge Joseph Scott allegedly denied Inouye’s defense attorney’s request to reduce his charges to misdemeanors but said it was a difficult situation and said he hoped Inouye was affected by the harm he caused the victim, according to prosecutors.
Though he acknowledged prosecutors asked for prison sentence of more than three years, District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe was glad to see Inouye will spend a year in jail for invading the privacy of someone with whom he had an intimate relationship. He was encouraged by Inouye’s parent’s presence at his sentencing hearing, but felt Inouye should serve some time for his actions.
“I’m glad he’s got family support, that will help him succeed,” he said. “This man should be labeled a felon for this conduct.”
Inouye’s defense attorney Naresh Rajan said he respects Scott but felt his client’s sentence was somewhat harsh considering Inouye didn’t have prior convictions and dedicated more than 10 years of his life to a career in public service. Rajan expressed his sympathies to the victim, but described the content of the videos his client recorded as innocuous and showed they had a good relationship.
“Given that … the time should have been minimal considering he’s saddled with four felony convictions at this point,” he said.
