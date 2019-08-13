San Bruno police arrested a residence over the weekend on suspicion of burglarizing cars.
Responding to an automobile burglary call around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, officers found Andrea Amezcuza, 25, on the 500 block of Mastick Avenue. The San Bruno resident was booked into county jail on vehicle burglary charges.
Those with more information about the case are encouraged to call the police department at 616-7100 or email sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.
