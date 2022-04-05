San Bruno residents will likely be asked to decide if term limits should be imposed for councilmembers and the mayor’s office, with the majority of the council voicing approval this week for putting the question on the November ballot.
The limits would likely cap tenure to three consecutive four-year terms, after which electeds would need to take at least a four-year break before seeking reelection. If adopted, San Bruno would join just five other cities in the county that have similar caps.
Vice Mayor Linda Mason and councilmembers Marty Medina and Tom Hamilton said they favored the limits, and the question should be added to the ballot, while Mayor Rico Medina and Councilmember Michael Salazar said they preferred not to have term limits, and the question should not go to voters.
“I think this allows the public to take a break,” Mason said. “To have not just new blood and new ideas, but also to have members of the public see that there might be an opportunity for something different out there than is known or has been known in San Bruno, in some cases for 20 plus years.”
Rico Medina served on the City Council beginning in 2005 and was elected as mayor in 2017. Salazar served from 2009 to 2015 and was reelected in 2017. Marty Medina, meanwhile, was elected in 2015, Mason in 2019 and Hamilton in 2020. If the limits are passed, terms served prior to the measure would not be counted, meaning all members could serve an additional 12 consecutive years.
The city previously had term limits as the result of a 1977 ballot initiative, however, following court decisions in the state invalidating them, they were removed in 1988. The limit had allowed only two consecutive terms. In 1995, state law was modified to again allow local term limits to be imposed.
For his part, Rico Medina said he did not see a problem with not having limits in the city.
“What I’m asking myself is what is the problem we’re trying to fix,” he said. “There has been turnover and people saying enough, and there are some times we don’t win reelection, so I think that’s up to the people to decide.”
Other cities in the county with limits are Foster City and Millbrae, which both allow a maximum of two consecutive four-year terms, San Mateo, which allows three consecutive four-year terms, and Redwood City, which allows four consecutive four-year terms. Councilmembers in those cities can run again after taking at least two or four years off. Pacifica allows two four-year terms in total, whether consecutive or not.
Marty Medina, Hamilton and Mason agreed that while it takes time to learn the ropes and gain knowledge needed to be effective on the council, it was also important to allow non-incumbents an easier path to a seat.
“Incumbency is a real thing,” Hamilton said. “We saw in the 2020 election that a lot of people came out to vote in the presidential election because it was so important … and there’s a certain percentage of those people going down the ballot [who] were like ‘I didn’t study the rest of this stuff,’ so checked incumbent, incumbent, incumbent.”
Mason added that in smaller communities, electeds could be voted in by constituents who viewed incumbents as friends. Mason and Hamilton said consecutive terms should be limited to 12 years, while Marty Medina said he was OK with a two- or three-term consecutive cap.
Meanwhile, Salazar said he did not favor limits because they could hamper the ability of candidates to accomplish long-term goals, and the council did not seem to have a problem with member turnover.
“There are things that I’ve been working to try and get prioritized since I first got on the council,” he said. “[I’m] still waiting to get those done, still advocating for them, still pushing, a lot of those things could just be forgotten once I’m not here to champion them.”
The council will reconvene on the subject in coming months to finalize the measure proposal.
