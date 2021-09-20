The San Bruno City Council signaled its support for allowing parklets downtown, though their number may be limited to just five within the city’s roughly half-mile downtown corridor.
The structures, which effectively extend sidewalk space into curbside parking spots to allow for outdoor dining, have become pandemic-era staples in Bay Area cities including San Mateo, Burlingame and San Francisco, where officials have allowed them in light of restrictions or safety concerns surrounding indoor activity.
“It’s something that would be of value and benefit for San Mateo Avenue businesses,” said Mayor Rico Medina. “I believe in trying something, and hopefully our community and others will come out and take advantage and dine.”
San Bruno currently allows restaurants to use sidewalks or other outdoor space for dining without a permit during the pandemic, but has not to this point allowed parklets.
Depending on interest, the five parklet limit may be expanded, and businesses may be allowed to share the space. According to an informal survey from city staff, at least five restaurants are interested in taking advantage of the program. If space is limited, applications will either be approved on a first come, first served basis or via a lottery.
A finalized version of the program will likely allow two parklets per block, and could require the use of concrete barriers for safety as well as railings and setbacks from traffic. The council showed support for waiving application fees, and further discussed whether to subsidize construction costs, something not all councilmembers were sure they supported.
“If we’re seeking grant funding we’re using public dollars to build these,” said Councilmember Michael Salazar. “And they clearly benefit one business over another, I don’t know if that’s necessarily an appropriate use of public funds.”
Costs to construct a parklet in San Francisco are estimated to be $4,000, but have different requirements that do not include a concrete barrier, said Interim Public Works Director Hae Won Ritchie, who estimated the barriers, or K-Rails, cost around $1,000.
Parklets would be required to be ADA compliant, with floors at sidewalk level.
Other considerations were made surrounding design standards, with the question posed whether to require the Architectural Review Committee to approve designs before construction, which would likely come with a need for businesses to have drawings made beforehand.
Most councilmembers were in support of the ARC review provision, but Councilmember Marty Medina raised concern the added step could bog down the process, noting the committee meets only once a month.
What are they going to say, that it’s not green enough or they don’t like the type of wood? I think staff, the director, could make that call,” said Medina.
A timeline was not made clear for when the program will be up and running, but city staff will likely return in coming weeks with a fine-tuned proposal for which the council to move forward.
(650) 344-5200, ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.