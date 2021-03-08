From swimming lessons and water heater installations to business licenses and hundreds of other municipal services in between, fees in San Bruno could be slated soon to rise.
The San Bruno City Council weighed a proposal Tuesday, March 2, to increase certain fees and establish new ones with hopes of recovering the costs that have been lost since the fee schedule was last refreshed in 2005.
Though no decision was made at the meeting and a consensus was shared that the fees should be brought up to date, councilmembers showed sensitivities to raising costs during a pandemic.
“The timing is horrible,” said Vice Mayor Marty Medina. “I know there are a lot of residents having a hard time.”
Such a sentiment mirrored Medina’s thoughts shared earlier this year when councilmembers agreed to hike stormwater rates, with hopes of generating more revenue to finance capital improvements.
Medina drew parallels between the two proposals, noting that officials went years without increasing rates that required a sudden and steep hike to address the rising costs of maintaining modern systems.
“Here we are again trying to catch up and recover our costs but we are in the middle of a pandemic,” said Medina.
In all, 288 fees would be increased, 13 would decrease, 86 new fees would be established and 111 would stay at their current rate.
Some of the recommended cost increases are marginal, such as the proposal to hike the price range of swim lessons for residents from between $65 and $80 to between $75 and $125. Officials favor allowing recreation programs to maintain some flexibility in setting rates, so departments can adjust according to changes in the industry.
Some of the increases would be much more significant though, such as a proposal to increase business license fees from as much as $36 to $235. Or sign permits would bump from $205 to $781 or renovation permits for single-family homes would bump from $1,610 to $6,249. Water heater permitting fees would triple, from $55 to $156.
To offset the pain of some of the hikes, officials suggested the increases could be phased in over a couple years. But the rates should be brought current to address the costs linked to providing the city services, said officials.
Additionally, City Manager Jovan Grogan said San Bruno is far behind many of its neighboring cities in terms of fees, and that bringing them current would make rates competitive with the rest of the county.
While councilmembers recognized that perspective, some harbored fears that increasing rates so high would lead to residents avoiding the permitting process entirely.
“We are driving behavior when the prices become out of hand like that,” said Councilman Michael Salazar.
Additionally, Salazar said officials should examine the process of providing a service concurrent to the fee hike proposal, to assure that unnecessarily high costs are not being passed onto residents.
“If we are only pricing things based on the way we do them and not evaluating whether we are doing them right, then we will end up with some numbers that are probably pretty skewed,” he said.
For his part, Mayor Rico Medina agreed that the discussion is uncomfortable, especially with the timing, but that officials are looking to fix structural budget issues that had previously plagued the city.
“No one likes talking about this. It’s not fun and it’s not easy,” he said.
Further, Grogan said councilmembers have authority to determine the degree to which they reset the rates.
“We haven’t had a comprehensive update of our fees in 15 years, and we know that our fees are significantly lower in some areas and we are greatly subsidizing public benefit,” he said. “But we also heard that maybe going for full cost recovery is not where we want to go right now.”
Looking ahead, Grogan anticipated officials could make a decision on the fees as soon as next month and the new structure would go into effect in July.
Considering the mounting financial burden facing residents, Councilwoman Linda Mason said she favored further exploration of the issue.
“I’m just very hesitant around the timing of this and some of these seem quite high,” she said.
