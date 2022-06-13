A ballot question that would give San Bruno voters a chance to repeal the city’s separately-elected mayor arrangement this November is dead in its tracks, but a question establishing term limits for the mayor and councilmembers will proceed following polling results indicating mixed support for the items.
The city is the only in the county to have its mayoral position separate from the rest of the council; others rotate the title among councilmembers every year or every other year. Previously, San Bruno did the same until voters approved the switch in 1977, and the council last month indicated support for again placing the item on the ballot this year.
But a poll, commissioned by the city and based on responses from 446 “likely voters,” found only 32.5% of respondents supported the measure, with another 45% opposed and 22.4% unsure.
“I have to believe that this item is not likely to be successful at this time,” said Vice Mayor Linda Mason, who led the charge to make the switch and expressed disappointment in the results.
The council voted 4-1 to not proceed with examining the issue, with Councilmember Marty Medina dissenting, citing potential confusion from those polled concerning the rotating mayor model.
Marty Medina and Councilmember Tom Hamilton had previously joined Mason in supporting the move, while Mayor Rico Medina and Councilmember Michael Salazar had been lukewarm on the matter. Hamilton reiterated his support, but said the poll results indicated an “overwhelming chance of failure” and placing the item on the ballot could hurt the chances of other measures passing.
Mason added the funds that would be spent on the item could be “better spent on other needs in our city,” though she said she hoped it would not take “another 50 years” for the council to reexamine the switch.
“In my conversations with so many, there’s a surprise that the mayor’s not a full-time position, does not have additional powers than anyone else on the council and costs the city a minimum of $10,000 every two years by having a separate item on the ballot,” she said.
The city’s mayor position, like the vast majority of other cities in the state, does not carry executive authority greater than councilmembers. The primary distinction is the mayor is responsible for leading city meetings and appointing committee members.
And despite mayoral elections occurring every two years (City Council elections occur every four years), in the last 23 years the city has had just three mayors, as there are no term limits.
Mason’s desire to make the change was part of her campaign in 2019 and, in 2020, she brought the item forward but at the time did not receive support from her colleagues to advance it. Mason in 2020 ran for mayor, but lost to incumbent Rico Medina.
Term limits
Mason has also spearheaded the effort to establish term limits, something for which the city’s poll showed overwhelming support, with 65.6% of respondents saying they would likely be in support and 17.6% opposed.
The city currently has four-year terms for councilmembers and two-year terms for the mayor, but no limits on how many terms can be served. The proposal would instate a 12-year cap on consecutive service, meaning three terms for councilmembers and six terms for the mayor. After taking a term off, councilmembers or the mayor could serve up to another 12 years consecutively.
Mason, Hamilton and Marty Medina voted in support of the proposal this week, with Rico Medina and Salazar opposed.
Those in favor have cited the tendency for incumbents to have an easier time gaining reelection, and a need for fresh ideas on the council. Salazar on the other hand pointed to elections where “few or no people show up to run,” an issue that could be exacerbated by the city’s move to district elections.
“It’s kind of a thankless job, so I think if people are willing to continue volunteering they should be allowed to do so,” said Salazar.
Rico Medina served on the City Council beginning in 2005 and was elected as mayor in 2017. Salazar served from 2009 to 2015 and was reelected in 2017 while Marty Medina was elected in 2015, Mason in 2019 and Hamilton in 2020.
If the limits are passed, terms served prior to the measure would not be counted, meaning all members could serve an additional 12 consecutive years.
The city previously had term limits as the result of a 1977 ballot initiative, however, following court decisions in the state invalidating them, they were removed in 1988. The limit had allowed only two consecutive terms. In 1995, state law was modified to again allow local term limits to be imposed.
Other cities in the county with limits are Foster City and Millbrae, which both allow a maximum of two consecutive four-year terms, San Mateo, which allows three consecutive four-year terms, and Redwood City, which allows four consecutive four-year terms. Pacifica allows two four-year terms in total, whether consecutive or not.
The council will reconvene on the term limit question at a future meeting for a final vote on the measure.
(650) 344-5200, ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.