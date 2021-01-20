Storm drain rates in San Bruno could rise significantly, as officials started laying the groundwork for hiking fees which they claim are needed to generate sufficient revenue for fixing an old and broken system.
The San Bruno City Council unanimously agreed during a meeting Tuesday, Jan. 12, to initiate the process of raising rates and changing the calculation system determining how much property owners must pay.
Officials acknowledged that increasing stormwater rates during a pandemic when many residents are hurting financially is poor timing, but balanced that perspective against a belief that the system must be upgraded as soon as possible.
“The timing is horrible, of course. The timing is terrible,” said Vice Mayor Marty Medina. “But what are we going to do? Keep kicking the can down the road? When is it ever the right time to start paying more? I don’t want to pay more. I’m sure nobody wants to pay more.”
Councilman Tom Hamilton shared the same sentiment.
“I wish we didn’t have to face this now. But this isn’t something we should mortgage the future for by continuing to delay it,” he said.
Under the proposal, the average bill rate would leap from $46 annually to $154 — an increase of about 234%, according to a city report. The existing rate has been in place since 1994, and does not generate nearly enough money to sustain an antiquated network, said officials.
To that end, the general fund has served as a financial backstop for repairing the system, according to City Manager Jovan Grogan, who claimed nearly $2 million was pulled in the existing fiscal year from the operating fund to finances stormwater fixes.
Moreover, the city has about $30 million in a stormwater capital improvement plan that cannot be addressed by a fund that operates at a deficit, said Grogan. The system is estimated to be 120 years old, and recently has struggled to accommodate the increased demand brought with population growth. The need for fixes are becoming more frequent, system breaks are occurring and safety as well as budget threats are becoming more severe, said officials.
“We know this is a tough time to bring the proposal, but we think the need is significant,” Grogan said.
Councilwoman Linda Mason expressed her disappointment that the system had been allowed to deteriorate for so long, and questioned why rates had lagged to the extent that the city’s ability to fix the system was impaired.
Beyond agreeing to examine hiking the rates, officials also advanced a proposal to overhaul the format for calculating bills.
Officials are considering adopting a system that would bill property owners according to the amount of impervious square footage on their property, since features like roofs, driveways, walkways and other hard surfaces funnel runoff into the city’s system.
A consultant hired to guide the process said the system based on impervious features is more equitable, and lessens the burden on single-family home owners because the obligation of commercial property owners is enhanced.
More broadly, they estimated the additional monthly cost would jump by about $9 per ratepayer, which would generate about $3 million annually — a substantial increase from the existing fee generating about $580,000 annually.
Because the rate hike would be paid through the annual property tax bill, city officials must begin a Proposition 218 process of calling a mail-in election, which will allow landowners to protest the increases. So long as a majority of the residents do not oppose the hikes, councilmembers could adopt a resolution approving the increases in July.
Looking ahead, Grogan said a robust community outreach process will be initiated to assure all property owners have an opportunity to provide feedback on the rate proposal.
Councilman Michael Salazar said he is an advocate for pursuing the hikes, while sharing his colleagues’ frustration regarding the imperfect circumstances surrounding the proposal.
“The timing is really unfortunate,” he said.
