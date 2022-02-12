San Bruno could be the next city on the Peninsula to welcome cannabis retailers, with the City Council this week signaling approval for allowing a limited number of stores and a delivery service to operate within city limits.
While the number of stores would likely be capped at just two for the city, councilmembers indicated that number could double if the program proves successful. Voters in the city approved a cannabis tax in 2020, but the council at the time stopped short of allowing stores or other related businesses to open.
“I know that when this conversation started it was a very controversial issue, it still is a controversial issue,” Vice Mayor Linda Mason said. “But I do think we should test retail cannabis out.”
The businesses could bring in $235,000 yearly for the city per store because of the 10% tax on receipts approved two years ago, according to an estimate by city staff. The revenue would come as the city is looking for ways to pay for close to $100 million in capital needs, noted Mason.
Other cities in the county that have allowed cannabis retailers to varying extents include Brisbane, Pacifica, Redwood City, San Carlos and South San Francisco. Most others have passed rules prohibiting such businesses. San Bruno in 2011 passed rules barring medicinal marijuana distribution.
If approved, stores would only be allowed in select downtown areas and not within 600 feet of schools, day care centers or neighborhood parks. They would also require a conditional use permit, allowing the city additional discretion in deciding where businesses would be located. Identified allowable areas include San Mateo Avenue, portions of El Camino Real and San Bruno Avenue.
Councilmembers voiced concern regarding security and conflicts with parks or other areas in the city where families or children would be present. Commercial cannabis, while legalized in the state, remains illegal at the federal level, requiring retailers to operate in cash, which can pose security risks.
City staff recommended banning stores at some specific sites including the Shops at Tanforan, Towne Square shopping center, the Crossing neighborhood, the Bayhill Office Parks and “neighborhood shopping centers.” Councilmembers agreed with the exception of Tanforan, which they said should be allowed to host a store if the mall operator approved.
“If they want it, and there are vacancies there, like all of our shopping centers in downtown, then why would we purposely restrict it,” Councilmember Marty Medina said. “To me that doesn’t make any sense.”
Medina also questioned the decision to only allow one delivery service, something he said would create a “little monopoly.”
Councilmember Michael Salazar, the lone member of the council to oppose allowing the stores, said he was unconvinced they would offer meaningful revenue for the city.
“There is a portion of our community that is opposed to this, so I will lend my voice to theirs and say that I am not in favor,” he said, adding that “$200,000 would probably be the price of an extra police officer, and then we would have nothing else to show for it.”
According to City Manager Jovan Grogan, the stores are not expected to pose a need for any additional law enforcement.
Left undecided was whether cannabis lab testing or manufacturing would be allowed in an upcoming ordinance. Councilmembers concurred such activities should be permitted, but feared establishing rules would delay work to allow retailers.
“As far as getting dispensaries open and operational and building a customer base, we’re kind of in a race with our neighbors,” Councilmember Tom Hamilton said. “I don’t want us to delay too long and have dispensaries open up in our close neighbors and potentially take demand away.”
In addition to the tax, stores would likely need to pay an application fee between $10,000 and $18,000, according to city staff. A yearly operation fee could also be levied, with staff noting neighboring cities charge between $3,000 (in San Carlos) and $29,000 (in Redwood City).
From here, an ordinance will be drafted and be up for council approval, likely in fall of this year with implementation in 2023.
