The most recent rainstorm knocked about 30 feet of San Bruno hillside loose, causing erosion on the eastern region of San Bruno Avenue near Skyline Boulevard and pushing city officials into immediate action.
City Manager Jovan Grogan declared a local emergency late Tuesday, Dec. 3, allowing officials to immediately hire geotechnical consultants, construction crews and others to begin fixing the landslide near Lunardi’s Market.
The following day, Grogan said crews are continuing analysis on the nearly 300-foot stretch where soil washed away and plan to make a determination soon whether to pursue a permanent or temporary fix.
No homes or private property were damaged by the slide, said Grogan, who identified the area between Crestmoor and Glenview drives where the erosion occurred as a problem previously recognized by officials.
“In hilly communities, soil erosion can always be a factor in heavy rains. This area has had various soil erosion issues. It has been something that has been on the city’s radar,” he said. “And with the latest round of storms, Mother Nature eroded another 30 feet, kicking a need for a replacement into the urgent category.”
Grogan estimated work will cost the city upwards of $1 million for a permanent fix, and in the neighborhood of a few hundred thousand dollars for a temporary fix. He said one lane of traffic closest to the hillside was closed, and will remain so until work is completed.
“The public should be advised that the sidewalk and the right travel lane in the westbound direction of San Bruno Avenue are closed for approximately 300 feet near Crestmoor Drive, until further notice,” said a city press release.
The area where the landslide occurred is a stormwater outlet which carries water to Crestmoor Canyon, and some of the city’s infrastructure was damaged in the erosion, said Grogan. The lost hillside was the only damage San Bruno experienced in the most recent round of storms, he said.
Considering the area’s history of being known as a potential slide threat, Grogan said he is optimistic work will advance soon to improve the area.
“The area is prone to slides and we actually have an active capital improvement project to design an alternative,” he said. “So the loss of 30 feet should make fixing this issue all the more urgent.”
