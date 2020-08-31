San Bruno officials whittled down proposals for a bicycle and pedestrian crossing planned at a Caltrain grade separation, but stopped short of selecting a design.
The San Bruno City Council agreed during a meeting Tuesday, Aug. 25, to allow the Caltrain tracks at Scott Street to be raised by about 2 1/2 feet while taking more time to determine whether the crossing should occur above or below the railway.
The direction eliminated several other design options presented at the meeting, and also granted more time for residents of the eastside neighborhood to offer their perspective on the project.
“This still gives us two options but narrows down the whole realm of possibility and gives one more opportunity for the community to comment,” said Vice Mayor Michael Salazar.
Officials want to separate both Scott Street in San Bruno and South Linden Street in South San Francisco from the Caltrain tracks to improve safety and traffic congestion caused by gate down time.
The intersections have been studied together because of their close proximity to one another. City Manager Jovan Grogan said the direction to raise the tracks in San Bruno aligns with South San Francisco’s planning.
The discussion comes in advance of the uptick in expected train traffic brought by Caltrain electrification as well as a high-speed rail line planned to share tracks along the Peninsula. The rise in activity is projected to result in enhanced gate down time — potentially twice as long as currently encountered.
Late last year, councilmembers agreed to disallow cars from accessing the passage created by the grade separation, citing the concerns of residents that the project would require property seizure through eminent domain. Instead, officials opted to close the area off to traffic and only allow bicyclists and pedestrians to pass.
Recognizing the swell of interest from community members when the project was first proposed, councilmember expressed dismay that residents have not remained as engaged.
“We have this huge project and we don’t have community input, so I’m really concerned with making a decision,” said Councilman Marty Medina.
Officials recently hosted a community forum discussing the project, but the amount of feedback received was limited. Some residents who participated suggested they would prefer an crossing above the tracks, with concerns a passage underground would lead to flooding or attract transients.
Under a belief that those issues could be resolved with thoughtful design, Grogan agreed additional outreach sessions could include renderings not previously available.
Some councilmembers recognized the safety issues raised by residents who oppose an underground crossing, while also acknowledging that an elevated crossing could yield a separate set of concerns.
The large structure could be considered unsightly and give way to privacy concerns, said officials, who expected the passing for bikes and walkers could rise more than 33 feet up from the street. Officials also noted the underground crossing is the less expensive option to construct.
For her part, Davis weighed a challenging choice with inadequate input from those forced to live with whichever design councilmembers eventually select.
“This is not a very easy decision for me to make,” she said.
With most of her colleagues in agreement, officials concurred that progressing with only a couple options and seeking more input from residents will lead to them eventually making a more informed decision.
“Moving forward with these two and getting more community input is a good idea,” said Medina.
