The San Bruno City Council approved an employment agreement on Tuesday, March 28, with Alex McIntyre who will begin serving as interim city manager April 15.
“The entire City Council welcomes Alex to San Bruno. We are confident Alex will lead the city organization through this transition upon Jovan Grogan’s departure. Alex comes to our community with important knowledge and experience ensuring he will keep us moving forward as we work towards finding the next permanent city of San Bruno city manager,” Mayor Rico Medina said in a press release.
McIntyre will replace departing City Manager Jovan Grogan who recently accepted a position to serve as the Santa Clara city manager.
McIntyre previously served in executive management roles throughout the Bay Area and Southern California. Most recently, he served as the city manager for the city of Ventura for four years and, just prior to that, he was the city manager in Menlo Park for nearly seven years. In his time with Menlo Park, he led the city through its general plan update, completed the housing element and executed a development agreement for the Facebook campus project entailing office tech space, a hotel and other public amenities. He also completed Menlo Park’s El Camino-Downtown Specific Plan, a planning effort with the goal of transforming Menlo Park’s downtown.
