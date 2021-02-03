Hoping to ease the financial burden facing residents during the pandemic, San Bruno officials examined opportunities to postpone increased utility payments for water, sewer, trash and recycling as well as the city’s cable television and internet service.
The San Bruno City Council examined allowing residents to hold off on paying rising cable and garbage bills during a meeting Tuesday, Jan. 27, weeks after they discussed a similar deferral for water and sewer charges.
The most recent discussion was proposed by Councilwoman Linda Mason, who said she felt the gesture would be welcomed by those who are having a hard time making ends meet during the pandemic.
“It’s about peace of mind to tell our families here in San Bruno and our seniors that they don’t have to worry about an increase this year,” said Mason, regarding the proposal to hold off on rate hikes for the cable and internet service this year.
The proposal gained marginal traction among her colleagues who shared concerns regarding the enterprise system’s ability to sustain itself in a competitive environment without an ability to adjust customer contributions.
To that end, City Manager Jovan Grogan said the city has already showed customers some flexibility regarding their obligation to pay by extending overdue payment deadlines and agreeing that internet service will not be interrupted during the pandemic. Further, he said YouTube and the San Bruno Community Foundation are offering to subsidize internet service for any families that have shown an inability to pay their bills.
Granted the consideration that the city’s services has already shown, Grogan said the network is suffering financially — to the tune of a $70,000 monthly loss.
“We are being a compassionate operator and business, but we still need to run a business and run it successfully,” he said.
Grogan added there is no regular service fee hike scheduled for the year, but it is possible bills go up as the city negotiates increased channel rates with service providers and those costs can be passed onto customers to balance the service’s budget.
San Bruno is one of the few remaining cities in the state with a municipal television and internet service. For years, the system has been operating at a deficit and while its budget has improved recently, critical decisions regarding its future still linger.
To that end, Grogan said officials will need in the coming months to determine whether they are interested in extending the service’s fiber-to-home system — considered a crucial element of deciding its viability in competition against the private sector.
With the fiber optic decision coming in the next few months, officials agreed it may be wiser to consider the rates when comprehensively addressing the system’s budget.
Similarly, officials will discuss potentially postponing increased water and sewer rates at a later date. Officials earlier this month agreed raising rates, with hopes of generating the money needed to invest in a deteriorating system.
But noting the poor timing of seeking more money from customers during a pandemic, councilmembers favored potentially holding off on the heightened obligation until the economy stabilizes. Similarly, they will examine whether San Bruno should preserve its existing bimonthly payment schedule, or amend the calendar so that bills appear less burdensome.
Regarding trash and recycling bills, councilmembers agreed they would write a letter to Recology to see if the collector would consider deferring rate increases for a year.
Officials noted that the city’s contract with the service allows for rate increases, which are generally pretty nominal. To that end, Grogan anticipated any rate hikes this year could be as little as 50 cents per month for standard service.
Further, they noted that any rate increase not implemented this year would likely be tacked onto a subsequent year, compounding any hike looming on the horizon.
But in the interest of saving customers money during a particularly difficult time, Councilman Tom Hamilton said he favored exploring the proposal with Recology.
“Let’s ask and see what they say,” he said.
