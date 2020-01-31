Assessing rates which have not been updated in roughly 15 years, San Bruno officials discussed hiking the fees associated with providing services such as home inspections, building permits and other operations.
The San Bruno City Council studied Tuesday, Jan 28, a proposal to increase fees in most departments after a study showed the current rates are insufficient for City Hall to recover the costs associated with offering services.
No decision was made, but the discussion continues and part of an ongoing, larger effort by officials to balance the budget by examining spending and bolstering revenue sources such as the sales tax hike recently approved by voters.
A consultant’s study found many fees, especially those in the planning, building and finance departments, only amount to a fraction of the operating costs. Recognizing the issue, Finance Director Keith DeMartini called on officials to consider raising rates.
“We do have quite a bit of work to bring our planning and building division fees up to where they need to be,” he said.
Such a perspective was supported by the report finding many other neighboring cities do a much better job recovering the costs of their services. DeMartini added it is essential San Bruno adjust rates, because fee losses to departments are often offset by the general fund, which limits the revenue otherwise available to other programs.
In all, DeMartini said there are 700 fees spread across the city’s master schedule, ranging from electrical, plumbing and mechanical permits to picnic table rentals.
The fees are set by the San Bruno City Council and can be updated with majority approval. City Manager Jovan Grogran framed the adjustments as small potential improvements for the city’s budget which are easily achieved. In building the case for the rate hikes, the consultant said some of the fees in San Bruno are among the lowest ever observed.
Councilmembers expressed their appreciation for the depth of detail offered in the presentation, as many officials signaled they were unaware the rates had fallen so far behind the market.
“It’s amazing how out of whack we could get in just a short amount of time,” said Vice Mayor Michael Salazar, according to video of the meeting. “This is very interesting.”
Councilwoman Laura Davis suggested she too was caught off guard by the report, and anticipated further examination of the rates.
“I look forward to another study session to get some more of the details,” she said.
Looking ahead, the issue is slated to return for additional discussion, and rate hike recommendations are expected to be unveiled later. Should officials ultimately take action, DeMartini suggested the new rates could be approved for the start of the upcoming fiscal year.
As they examine the issue, Salazar said he is hopeful some consideration is granted to those who may not be able to pay for certain services.
He provided the example of a senior living on a fixed income faced with an emergency roof replacement, and wanted to assure the city would not compound their hardship by requiring an additional permitting cost associated with the project. Grogan said officials will definitely keep an eye to such an issue and will attempt to address it through future fee policy.
For his part, Mayor Rico Medina said he largely supported resetting the fees at competitive levels which allow the city to continue providing services without incurring financial losses.
“They need to be made current,” he said.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.