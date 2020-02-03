To ease the parking problems plaguing downtown, San Bruno officials are looking to loosen regulations on residents and merchants who have struggled for years to find spaces near their homes and businesses.
The San Bruno City Council examined Tuesday, Jan. 28, a set of proposals intended to amend and modernize the existing parking regulations downtown as well as nearby neighborhoods and the Bayhill Shopping Center.
While no decisions were made at the meeting regarding the issue slated to return for further discussion, officials weighed divergent opinions from some residents and merchants, according to video of the meeting.
“Many pieces of this are critical that we get into code,” said resident Tom Hamilton, also a member of the city’s Planning Commission, which unanimously blessed the slate of recommendations last month.
The proposed ordinances aim to define parking requirements for new commercial and residential construction, while also loosening regulations for property owners aiming to carve out more parking spaces on their land.
Also among the proposals designed to benefit local businesses are exemptions for small companies downtown from having to pay parking in-lieu fees; more flexible policies designed to accommodate unique arrangements such as use of stackers, valet services or tandem agreements; and allowing businesses to pay in-lieu fees rather than offering on-site parking.
In-lieu fees, or those paid by a builder in the absence of providing parking spaces, fluctuate in the rate paid depending on where the business is located, according to the proposed policy.
Commercial costs per space in the downtown corridor, according to the proposal, would be $2,500 for between one to five spaces; $5,000 per space for between six to 10 spaces; and $10,000 per space for more than 10 spaces. Alternatively, it would cost $60,000 per space in the Bayhill Shopping Center, according to the report.
The disparity frustrated those associated with the shopping center, who questioned why the rate is so much higher than downtown. Officials noted the reduced rate downtown is partially intended to incentivize businesses from opening up in the core commercial corridor.
City Manager Jovan Grogan said the prices are also partially determined by the cost of providing a space in a planned downtown parking garage, which could cost about $22 million to build and offer about 300 spaces. In the Bayhill area, all parking must be accommodated underground, which is a substantially more expensive to build, he said.
Alison Warner, a manager with Regency Centers which owns the shopping center, called for officials to consider a more balanced approach which would not cost those in Bayhill more than downtown.
“Please consider a more equitable application of things such as in lieu fees,” she said.
Officials agreed rates would require further examination before they take action.
In regards to residential parking, councilmembers largely supported the proposal to tweak policies to make way for more parking in neighborhoods.
The discussion followed the San Bruno City Council agreeing in September to launch a residential parking permit program in neighborhoods where congestion is deemed especially challenging.
Establishment of the program is voluntary and permits will be required where a majority of neighborhood residents sign a petition in support. The request would ultimately need to be approved by San Bruno officials prior to launching, following an examination of the neighborhood’s application.
Officials are also making way for residents to carve out additional spots on their property by parking in areas adjacent to the parking pad, or amending their garage to create more space for a car in the driveway.
For his part, Hamilton implored officials to get the proposed policies on the books as soon as possible and continue modifying them as necessary. But especially in relation to the amendments designed to accommodate businesses, Hamilton said updated parking standards will go a long way to making San Bruno a more desirable place to set up shop.
“It’s really going to help our downtown businesses,” he said.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.