San Bruno officials will further explore a proposal to abandon its system of independently electing the mayor in favor of joining the rest of the county in allowing the title to rotate annually among all councilmembers.
The proposal raised by Councilmember Linda Mason during a meeting Monday, May 26, received support from most of her colleagues, who agreed that more information would be needed before taking any potential action.
But the authority of councilmembers on the issue would be limited, as officials unanimously agreed that ultimately San Bruno voters should have the final say in determining whether to break from the status quo.
“It’s imperative we offer our residents this decision as our city continues to change and grow,” said Mason.
Councilmember Tom Hamilton backed the proposal as well.
“I am supportive of exploring this and putting the idea of it before voters,” he said.
Under that interest, councilmembers concurred that a central concern is cost and whether the city would be exposed to a significant expense by floating the proposal to the upcoming gubernatorial recall election.
“I’m not necessarily opposed to the idea but I just wonder what the best way to approach it is,” said Councilmember Michael Salazar.
Salazar also questioned whether officials should accelerate the process to float the question to voters this year, or if it might be more suitable to try to consolidate any potential amendment with the city’s likely forthcoming shift to district elections.
“What’s really interesting is that we will have to go through the districting process and that will factor into how this all plays together,” he said.
For her part, Mason indicated that she believed the move to district elections should compel officials to adopt the mayoral shift, to assure that neighborhoods throughout the city have an opportunity to enjoy equal representation.
With the cost of calling an election a determining factor in officials’ comfort on the matter, City Manager Jovan Grogan said he will return at a meeting in June with more details on when the gubernatorial recall election may be and how much money the city may need to spend to join the ballot.
Cost to the city was a concern for Mason too, who asked for more information regarding how much the city needs to pay to add a contested mayor’s race every two years onto a ballot on top of the standard council races.
While councilmembers largely concurred that the issue is ripe for further examination, they also agreed that action does not need to be immediate and that if it proves very costly, then the proposal should be put off until a later date.
“For me, this isn’t the highest priority,” said Vice Mayor Marty Medina.
He balanced that perspective though by supporting the proposal.
“I believe a rotating mayor would be good for San Bruno,” he said.
For his part, Mayor Rico Medina noted that there are benefits to the independently-elected post, most notably that it simplifies the process of determining who will be the mayor and vice mayor, which is awarded to the highest vote councilmember in the most recent election.
Noting that rotating titles can be charged decisions that give way to unrest if a councilmember is passed over for the honor, Rico Medina said the existing protocol takes away the threat of any potential challenges.
But ultimately, Rico Medina signaled that if the costs are reasonable then he too would favor allowing voters to determine the issue.
“It’s up to them, it’s not up to us,” he said.
