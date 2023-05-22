San Bruno’s vice mayor rotation is based on seniority, which means the oldest acting councilmember would take the position, but last year the city implemented by-district elections and the old process doesn’t work when councilmembers are elected at the same time.
When one or more elected members are added in the order they appear on the ballot but by-district elections means no two members will appear on the same ballot and the rotational process will not work for selecting the order of two newly elected members, according to a staff report.
During a City Council meeting Tuesday, May 9, Mayor Rico Medina said when officials are elected in the same year the tiebreaker could be pulling a name from a hat.
“That’s my only modification that I think would be more reasonable and fair and again it is kind of a luck of a draw but I think it doesn’t establish which district always would have that, shall we say, opportunity,” Rico Medina said.
The vice mayor rotation would still take place but once the rotation runs into two officials elected in the same year, the tie-breaker that Rico Medina suggested would decide who takes the vice mayor seat. Councilmember Marty Medina said pulling the names from a hat makes an easy transition that doesn’t make it political.
“It’s a no-brainer to avoid the rotational thing, when we switch to district elections it throws things out of balance so we need to account for the district change,” Marty Medina said.
The council directed city staff to return at a later date with a written ordinance for the process.
