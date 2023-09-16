The next time two or more councilmembers in San Bruno are elected in the same year, the City Council will pick a name out of a hat to decide who will become the vice mayor first.
The vice mayor rotation is based on seniority, which means the oldest acting councilmember would take the position. However, last year, the city implemented by-district elections and the old rotation selection process won’t work anymore because no two members will appear on the same ballot.
The issue was discussed during a meeting in May and Mayor Rico Medina suggested pulling names from a hat, if a tiebreaker is ever needed. The City Council agreed to the idea, voting 5-0 for the tiebreaker procedure to be selected from a hat.
“If it happens, if it were to happen, it may or may never, but, if it does, it doesn’t seem fair to pull the vice mayor rotation based on their last name or district number. It seems more fair to pull the name from the hat,” Mayor Rico Medina said.
Before district elections, the city’s process was for the vice mayor position to rotate based on the longest serving member at the top of the rotation and newly elected members added to the bottom, according to a staff report.
The first by-district election began with districts one and four during last year’s election. In November 2024, the remaining districts, 2 and 3, will be up for election. Each councilmember serves a four-year term and is required to live in their respective districts. The city has a directly elected mayor elected every two years and the vice mayor position rotates every year, according to the city’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.